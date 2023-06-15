At The Fore Of Family Wellness

Dubai's leading pediatrician Dr. Rania Ayat Hawayek, CEO and Medical Director of Circle Care Clinic, shares her inspiring story and vision for exceptional healthcare

Dr. Rania Ayat Hawayek, CEO and Medical Director of Circle Care Clinic, takes us on a captivating journey as she reflects on her remarkable path and shares her passion for redefining family care in Dubai. With her unwavering dedication and commitment to the well-being of children and their families, Dr. Rania has established herself as a leading figure in the field of pediatrics.

Born and raised in Dubai, Dr. Rania's love for the city and her desire to make a difference in the lives of its young residents fueled her pursuit of a medical career. After completing her medical studies and specialising in Pediatrics in London, Dr. Rania returned to her beloved city with a vision to provide exceptional medical care to the community. "I always knew that Dubai was my true home, and I wanted to contribute to the community that shaped me," Dr. Rania shares. "I was determined to create a medical clinic that would prioritise the overall well-being of the child and their family."

Driven by her diverse experiences in various pediatric sub-specialties, including neonatology, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, and emergency medicine, Dr. Rania realised that her true passion lay in General Pediatrics—a field that integrates all these aspects and focuses on comprehensive care.

In 2010, Dr. Rania joined an esteemed clinic in Dubai, working alongside a brilliant team of doctors. This invaluable opportunity allowed her to enhance her communication skills, broaden her expertise, and develop a unique approach to pediatric care. It was during this period that the seed of her clinic began to sprout. "I wanted to create a clinic where personalised care and compassion were at the forefront," Dr. Rania explains. "I envisioned a place families would trust and find comfort in, knowing that they and their children would receive the highest quality care from a team dedicated to their well-being." This vision became a reality in 2019 with the grand opening of Circle Care Clinic. Dr. Rania's dream transformed into a state-of-the-art facility that embodies her commitment to excellence in healthcare for the family. What sets Circle Care Clinic apart is the exceptional calibre of its team. They take great pride in their star-studded line-up of highly experienced, professional, and ethical staff. From receptionists and housekeeping personnel, to nurses who forge personal connections with patients, and outstanding doctors, they work harmoniously as a cohesive unit to provide the utmost care and attention to their patients. This collaborative approach allows them to deliver healthcare services of the highest standard in a nurturing and comfortable environment, fostering professional growth and recognising and supporting talent within the team.

Circle Care Clinic’s seamless integration of technology to enhance patient care is an equally important feature which makes this clinic stand out amongst others. Dr. Rania and her team recognise that technology plays a crucial role in providing advanced and efficient healthcare solutions. "At Circle Care Clinic, we believe in leveraging technology to deliver the best possible outcomes for our patients," Dr. Rania emphasises. "We have implemented innovative systems and digital platforms that streamline processes and empower patients to actively participate in their own and their child's healthcare journey."

Circle Care Clinic utilises electronic health records (EHR) to maintain comprehensive and easily accessible patient information. Additionally, the clinic offers telemedicine services, providing convenient access to expert medical care from the comfort of the patient's home. Through secure video consultations, patients can seek medical advice, receive follow-up care, and even have prescriptions delivered directly to their doorstep, saving them time and ensuring continuity of care. "Telemedicine has proven to be a game-changer, especially in times when physical visits may not be possible or convenient," Dr. Rania explains. "We are committed to embracing technology to make healthcare accessible and convenient for our patients and their families."

Circle Care Clinic also embraces cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, such as advanced imaging techniques and laboratory services, to ensure accurate and timely diagnoses. "At Circle Care Clinic, we strive to offer comprehensive and personalised care to each and every patient," Dr. Rania emphasises. "We believe in combining medical expertise with compassion, utilising technology as a tool to enhance our services and provide the best outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Rania continues to inspire both her peers and the community at large, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of family healthcare. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to utilizing technology as a catalyst for innovation has propelled Circle Care Clinic to the forefront of family healthcare in Dubai. By seamlessly integrating advanced technological solutions into their practice, the clinic has revolutionized the way medical care is delivered. One of the notable technological advancements being implemented at Circle Care Clinic is its patient portal, a secure online platform that allows patients to access their own and their child's medical records, schedule appointments, and communicate with the healthcare team.

In addition, Circle Care Clinic has embraced the power of data analytics and artificial intel-ligence to optimize patient care. By analysing vast amounts of medical data, the clinic can identify patterns, predict potential health risks, and tailor treatment plans to meet the unique needs of each patient. Furthermore, Circle Care Clinic is collaborating with leading telemedicine platforms to expand its reach and ensure access to quality healthcare. Dr. Rania believes that technology is not a substitute for human connection but a powerful tool that can enhance the delivery of compassionate care. She emphasises the importance of maintaining a balance between technological advancements and the human touch, ensuring that every patient who walks through the doors of Circle Care Clinic receives the utmost attention and support. With a deep sense of purpose and unwavering dedication, she and her team at Circle Care Clinic are leading the way in redefining family care, setting a new standard for excellence, compassion, and innovation in Dubai and beyond.

