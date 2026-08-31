ASUS Expertbook B5 G2: A smart investment for the modern workplace

Many of today’s businesses are now embracing hybrid working options. In this case, the laptop becomes more than just a way of increasing productivity. Workers need a device that will allow them to perform AI-enabled tasks and access business applications while at the same time being portable. The ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 is designed with this flexibility in mind. It has a 360° convertible design that provides a laptop, tablet and tent mode that adapts between work, creativity and entertainment. An optional MPP 2.0 stylus adds more levels of functionality. It lets users take notes, sketch ideas, or annotate documents. The built-in garage stores the stylus, and a quick 15-second charge translates to 60 minutes of usage.

Portability is an important factor for those working in a hybrid setup. The ExpertBook B5 G2 weighs only 1.34kgs and is 14.9mm thin, meaning the device is light enough to be carried anywhere. Its aluminum chassis meets the standards of MIL-STD 810H durability testing, plus it has a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges, and protected ports.

Even with its slim profile, the laptop doesn’t compromise on performance. Under the hood, it is equipped with up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor, a 17 TOPS NPU, and Intel Graphics. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. These specifications should be more than enough to handle complex workloads. The laptop also includes a dedicated NPU that helps to perform AI-accelerated tasks on-device, reducing dependence on cloud services and improving user privacy.

There are several I/O ports to connect different peripherals, such as Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-A and an audio combo jack. A good work laptop needs a good display. The ExpertBook B5 G2 features a 14-inch NanoEdge display, with an optional touchscreen and a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing more screen space for documents and spreadsheets. TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology ensures comfortable viewing, even during long hours of use. There is also a 1080p FHD+IR camera useful for making video calls and conducting virtual meetings. Moreover, an optional 5 MP world-facing camera allows users to capture documents, notes, and projects. Wi-Fi 7 is available, as well as ASUS AI audio with advanced noise-cancelling technology.

Security is always a primary concern, especially for a business laptop that handles plenty of confidential data. The device features hardware-based encryption for safely storing files and credentials, while the firmware is protected against unauthorized changes. Fingerprint logins are supported with the embedded sensor in the power button, and the camera also includes physical privacy shutters.

With its convertible design, AI-ready performance, durable construction, collaboration features, and enterprise-grade security, the ASUS ExpertBook B5 G2 is built to meet the demands of today’s professionals. It strikes the right balance of mobility, productivity, and security needed in modern workplaces.