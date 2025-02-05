Are you cyber secure?

Accessing personal and financial data has become highly lucrative, with global cybercrime costing the economy $8 trillion globally in 2022.

A well-known Greek philosopher during 400 BCE once said: "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing." This holds significant relevance in the realm of cybersecurity. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, where threats are constantly emerging and evolving, acknowledging the limitations of our knowledge is crucial.

In today’s highly digitised world, there is little information that can’t be found online. For better or for worse, that includes significant amounts of highly personal data, putting individuals at risk. Ever since the advent of the internet, cybercrime has become an increasingly serious problem. Accessing personal and financial data has become highly lucrative, with global cybercrime costing the economy $8 trillion globally in 2022. To put this staggering figure into context, it is almost four times the GDP of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) which was estimated at $2.1 trillion in 2023.

Alarmingly, this number is projected to continue rising, exceeding $20 trillion by 2026. Despite advancements in cybersecurity technologies designed to help keep the average online user safe, cybercriminals are becoming ever more sophisticated. In 2020, victims paid an average of $300,000 to secure their data, underscoring the severe financial toll of cybercrime.

Unfortunately, however, the consequences of cybercrime extend far beyond financial loss. Victims often experience profound psychological impacts, including fear, anxiety, distress, and a sense of betrayal. These emotional repercussions can be just as debilitating as the monetary damage. Data shows that all age groups are vulnerable to cyber scams, but those aged 60 years of above are the most significantly impacted.

The ramifications of cybercrime are far-reaching, affecting not only financial stability but also personal and professional lives. Beyond monetary theft, cybercriminals can cause damage through the destruction of personal data, theft of intellectual property, fraud, and reputational harm. Given these risks, it is essential for all internet users to proactively safeguard themselves and all their information.

Common Cyber Threats and How to Protect Yourself

Here are some of the most prevalent methods used by cybercriminals and tips on how to guard against them:

Phishing is a deceptive social engineering technique where attackers impersonate a trusted entity, often through emails or text messages, to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal identification details. To protect yourself against phishing, be sure to always verify sender details and avoid clicking on suspicious links, and always enable and use multi-factor authentication.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software which locks you out of your laptop or desktop computer, encrypting the data it contains until a ransom is paid. It is often delivered through phishing emails or malicious downloads. Regular data backups and strong antivirus software are essential for protection.

Identity theft occurs when cybercriminals steal personal information, such as Social Security numbers or banking details, to commit fraud. This can lead to unauthorised purchases or fraudulent loans in the victim’s name. Monitoring your credit reports and using secure passwords can help protect against such attacks.

Allianz Partners is putting a lot of emphasis on providing a holistic yet simple protection combining prevention services, assistance support and insurance. To protect individuals in the best possible way and to minimize the risk for customers to fall victim of a fraud or cyber-attack, we partner with the global IT-security provider F-Secure. This solution is an integral part of our dedicated cyber protection called allyz Cyber, which offers an end to end protection for customers’ digital life from prevention to assistance to insurance. It is currently available in some European markets, but ready to be rolled-out in further countries and geographies. Despite taking precautionary measures, the sophistication of modern cybercriminals means that even the most vigilant individuals can fall victim to an attack. Phishing emails, for instance, have become so realistic that even seasoned professionals can struggle to differentiate them from legitimate communications.

Given the complexity of the digital landscape, having cybersecurity insurance is an essential safety net. A reputable insurance provider can ensure you are financially protected if the worst happens, offering peace of mind in an otherwise unpredictable environment. Key Benefits of Cybersecurity Insurance Financial Protection: Cybersecurity insurance covers monetary losses incurred due to cybercrime, including unauthorised transactions and recovery costs. Data Recovery Support: Many policies include assistance with recovering lost or compromised data, minimising disruptions to your personal or professional life. Legal and Reputational Safeguards: In cases of identity theft or fraud, insurance can provide legal support and help restore your reputation. Assistance: Timely support and assistance to end users when you suspect or experience a cyberattack. In an era where personal information is as valuable as currency, the risks of operating without proper cybersecurity measures are too high to ignore. While adopting best practices such as enabling multi-factor authentication, regularly updating software, and being cautious with online interactions are critical steps, they may not always be enough. Cybersecurity insurance offers an additional layer of protection, ensuring that you are covered financially and supported professionally in the aftermath of an attack. By investing in the right policy, you can confidently navigate the digital world, knowing that your personal and financial data is safeguarded. But that by itself is not enough. We need to recognise the limits of our knowledge and embrace a continuous learning mindset, so we can better protect ourselves and our organisations from the ever-present cyber threats.

Vinay Surana is Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Allianz Partners.