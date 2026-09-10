Apple iPhone 18 is coming, but not all at once: here's what to expect

Apple’s next iPhone generation is shaping up to look very different and not simply because of new cameras, chips or displays. For the first time, Apple is expected to split the launch of its new iPhones across two periods, according to MacRumors. The premium models are tipped to arrive first in September 2026, while buyers waiting for the regular iPhone 18 may have to hold on until spring 2027. Here’s what the expected line-up could look like.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to lead Apple’s September launch alongside its first foldable iPhone.

Don't expect a dramatic redesign. The Pro models are tipped to retain the overall look of the iPhone 17 Pro generation, including the triple-camera system and rear camera plateau. One noticeable change could appear at the front, however, with rumours pointing towards a smaller Dynamic Island.

Under the hood, Apple could introduce its A20 Pro chip, based on a 2-nanometre process. Moving down from the current 3nm process is expected to improve both performance and efficiency, potentially helping battery life as well.

Photography could also be a major focus. At least one Pro model is rumoured to receive a variable-aperture main camera, allowing users greater control over how much light reaches the sensor and offering more flexibility with exposure and depth of field. The Pro Max could be slightly thicker than its predecessor, while a deep red colour option is also reportedly under consideration.

First foldable iPhone

The biggest addition may not carry the iPhone 18 name at all. Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market this year with a device currently being referred to as the “iPhone Fold” or “iPhone Ultra”, although its official name remains unknown.

The phone is expected to use a book-style design with an outer display of around 5.5 inches. Open it up and users could get a much larger 7.8-inch inner display with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio.

Apple is also reportedly working to minimise the visible crease that has become familiar on foldable phones. A titanium casing is expected, while the device could measure around 4.5mm thick when unfolded. Interestingly, the foldable is tipped to use Touch ID built into its side button rather than Face ID, partly because of its thin design. It won't come cheap. Current expectations put its price at around $2,000 or potentially higher.

iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e

Those looking for Apple's more affordable models could have a longer wait. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected in spring 2027 rather than September 2026. The iPhone 18 is tipped to retain a 6.3-inch display, while the 18e could have a 6.1-inch screen. Major design changes are not currently expected. Both could receive Apple's new A20 chip, while reports differ over whether the iPhone 18 will come with 9GB or 12GB of RAM.

Another potential upgrade is the front camera. All iPhone 18 models could move to a 24-megapixel selfie camera, up from 18 megapixels. A smaller Dynamic Island may also make its way to the standard model.

Apple's next-generation C2 modem is another expected addition as the company gradually reduces its reliance on Qualcomm. The exact modem configuration, however, could differ between markets.

What about the iPhone Air 2?

A second-generation iPhone Air is also reportedly in development, but it may join the iPhone 18 and 18e in spring 2027 rather than arriving this September.

One of the changes Apple is exploring is a second rear camera, which could address one of the limitations of the first-generation model and help strengthen the case for its premium price.

Taken together, the iPhone 18 generation could become one of Apple's broadest line-ups yet. But the biggest change may simply be when people can buy them: premium buyers are expected to get their options first this September, while the rest of the iPhone 18 family follows several months later.