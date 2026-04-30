Al Hamra positions for the next chapter in UAE real estate

Al Hamra, one of Ras Al Khaimah’s leading lifestyle development and investment firms, is setting its sights on the next chapter of the UAE real estate, positioning itself as a long term developer and operator focused on durable value rather than quick wins.

According to Group Chief Executive Officer Benoy Kurien, the company’s current priorities lie in fine tuning performance across its residential, hospitality, retail and leisure assets, ensuring each component pulls in the same direction to deliver a seamless destination experience.

“Market dynamics are underlining the importance of integrated planning,” Kurien told BTR. “Today’s buyers and residents are looking for complete environments, and that expectation is guiding our operational focus across all asset classes.”

Kurien has led the group since 2018, steering its expanding portfolio through a period of strategic consolidation and long-term positioning.

Excerpts from the interview:

Al Hamra has played a defining role in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate story. How would you describe the company’s evolution to date, and what core values continue to guide its long-term vision?

Al Hamra’s evolution reflects a deliberate transition from a real estate developer into a diversified holding company shaping one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most established mixed-use destinations. What began with residential development has expanded into a portfolio that includes hospitality, marina, retail, and leisure, all operating within a unified framework. This shift has allowed the company to move beyond transactional development into long term place making.

The growth has been structured rather than reactive. Each phase has been developed to strengthen existing communities, ensuring continuity in planning, infrastructure, and experience. This approach has enabled Al Hamra to build scale while maintaining consistency in delivery, which is critical in a market that is still evolving.

At its core, the business is guided by long term value creation, disciplined execution, and a strong focus on community. The objective is not simply to develop assets, but to create environments where people choose to live, return, and invest with confidence. These principles continue to define Al Hamra’s role within Ras Al Khaimah’s broader real estate narrative.

What is Al Hamra’s key focus areas today across residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure assets, and how are current market dynamics in RAK shaping your operational priorities?

Al Hamra’s current focus is centered on enhancing performance across its residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure assets while ensuring that each segment contributes to a cohesive destination experience. The priority is not on individual vertical growth, but on how these assets function together to drive long term value and sustained demand.

Residential demand in Ras Al Khaimah is increasingly driven by end users and international investors seeking stability and livability. This is influencing product design, pricing strategy, and community planning. There is a clear shift toward developments that offer accessibility, amenities, and long-term usability rather than short term positioning.

Hospitality continues to play a key role in attracting new audiences to the destination, supporting both tourism and real estate exposure. Retail and leisure are being repositioned to encourage engagement and social interaction, moving beyond purely transactional use.

Current market dynamics are reinforcing the need for integrated planning. Buyers and residents are prioritising complete environments, and this is shaping Al Hamra’s operational focus across all asset classes.

Looking ahead, could you share insights into Al Hamra’s development pipeline and how design, sustainability, and lifestyle integration are influencing your upcoming projects?

Al Hamra’s development pipeline is structured around expanding its existing footprint through carefully planned residential projects that build on established communities. Current developments, including Al Hamra Greens, reflect a continuation of this approach, where growth is aligned with existing infrastructure and lifestyle components rather than introduced in isolation.

The focus is on delivering developments that remain relevant beyond launch. Design is centered on functionality, efficient layouts, and access to open spaces, ensuring long term usability for residents. Connectivity within the community is also a key consideration, with developments planned to integrate seamlessly with surrounding assets.

Sustainability is approached through practical implementation, including efficient planning and long-term operational considerations that support both environmental responsibility and cost effectiveness. Lifestyle elements are incorporated through proximity to marina, golf, and retail, ensuring that residents benefit from an established environment.

The objective is to reinforce existing communities while maintaining consistency in quality and delivery, supporting long term growth within Ras Al Khaimah.

How do you see Al Hamra positioning itself in the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape?

As Ras Al Khaimah continues to gain momentum, the outlook towards 2026 and beyond remains positive, supported by infrastructure development, tourism growth, and increasing international investor interest. The emirate is entering a phase of more structured expansion, where demand is being driven by both investors and end users seeking long term value.

For Al Hamra, growth will be defined by strengthening asset performance and expanding selectively within its existing portfolio. The focus is on delivering developments that align with evolving demand while maintaining consistency in quality and positioning. Diversification across residential, hospitality, retail, and leisure will continue, ensuring that each segment contributes to overall value creation. Capital deployment will remain disciplined, prioritising projects that enhance existing communities and support sustained demand. This approach allows for controlled growth while maintaining resilience across market cycles.

Al Hamra is positioning itself for the next phase of the UAE real estate market as a long-term developer and operator, focused on delivering enduring value.

What should global investors and residents be most excited about over the next decade?

Ras Al Khaimah is differentiating itself through its stage of development and the clarity of its growth strategy. Unlike more mature emirates, it offers the ability to plan and develop at scale with greater flexibility, resulting in more cohesive communities and balanced urban environments.

The alignment between government vision and private sector activity is a key strength. Infrastructure, tourism, and real estate are progressing in parallel, creating confidence and reducing fragmentation within the market. This coordinated approach is attracting both investors and residents who are seeking stability and long-term potential.

For investors, the opportunity lies in entering a market that is gaining traction while still offering competitive entry points. For residents, Ras Al Khaimah provides a more open and accessible lifestyle, with less density and greater connection to natural surroundings.

Over the next decade, the emirate is expected to establish itself as a distinct market within the UAE, driven by structured growth and increasing global recognition.