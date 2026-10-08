Al Barari CEO launches Elemental 78, the first ready-to-move-in project from his own venture, Elemental Developments

Hazza Zaal, CEO of Al Barari and Founder of Elemental Developments, has launched Elemental 78, a completed boutique residential development that brings nature-led design and resort-style amenities to Jumeirah Garden City.

Featuring a limited collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, Elemental 78 carries the philosophy behind Al Barari into an urban setting. Climbing greenery, mature planting and thoughtfully landscaped spaces connect residents with nature throughout the building, shaping an environment centred on comfort, wellbeing and everyday living.

A defining feature of the development is its collection of resort-style amenities. The rooftop swimming pool and private cabanas create a setting for relaxation above the city, complemented by a miniature garden, viewing deck and dedicated yoga space. A technogym-equipped gym supports daily fitness, while landscaped lounges and a koi pond bring moments of calm to the shared spaces.

Designed for families, couples and individuals alike, the development also features indoor and outdoor children's play areas and a family barbecue area equipped with digital screens and cooling provisions. Together, these spaces make leisure, movement and time with loved ones part of life at home.

The residences extend this attention to detail through considered layouts, refined finishes and carefully selected materials. With construction complete and show apartments open, prospective buyers can experience the homes, amenities and surrounding environment firsthand.

Located in the heart of Dubai, Elemental 78 places residents approximately nine minutes from City Walk, five minutes from J1 Beach, five minutes from Downtown Dubai and 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Speaking about the launch, Hazza Zaal, Founder of Elemental Developments and CEO of Al Barari, said: “As cities grow, access to nature becomes increasingly important to how people live and feel. At Elemental 78, greenery has shaped the development from the outset, influencing the architecture, shared spaces and everyday residential experience. The ambition is to carry the philosophy behind Al Barari into the city, creating homes that bring nature, comfort and thoughtful design closer to daily life.”

He said Jumeirah Garden City is an area that is very dear to me. It offers a central location with close connections to some of Dubai’s most established destinations.

“With Elemental 78, we wanted to complement that connectivity with a sense of retreat at home. From the rooftop pool and cabanas to the gardens and spaces for gathering, every amenity has been considered around how people spend their time and what makes that time meaningful.”

As Elemental Developments’ first ready-to-move-in project, Elemental 78 marks a significant milestone for the company and provides a tangible expression of its approach to residential development. Its completion at launch allows homeowners and investors to assess the finished project and experience the quality of its design and execution directly.

Elemental Developments will continue to focus on boutique residential projects shaped by their individual locations, with nature, wellbeing and considered design at the centre of its growing portfolio.