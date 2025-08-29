AI revolution: Enhancing property management and reducing carbon footprints

Artificial Intelligence is transforming global economy and setting new benchmarks in every sectors of life including the real estate where it helps property managers run buildings more efficiently while enhancing tenant satisfaction.

“AI is fundamentally transforming how we think about real estate, it's not just about buying and selling properties anymore, but about creating intelligent living environments. In Dubai's market specifically, AI is enabling developers and property managers to offer something beyond traditional amenities,” Sebastien Dui, Chief Executive Officer of SureFlow, told BTR.

In reply to a question, he said SureFlow is one of the few global companies investing significantly in AI-driven solutions designed to reduce carbon footprints and decrease energy costs for both residential and commercial units through its innovative and user-friendly products.

“What's exciting for us at SureFlow, is how AI can optimise business efficiency across the entire property lifecycle. From predictive maintenance that prevents costly breakdowns to intelligent resource management that reduces operational costs, AI helps property managers run buildings more efficiently while enhancing tenant satisfaction,” he said.

Elaborating, he said the real impact comes when AI provides actionable insights for each consumer, rather than wholesale data analysis or stats. For instance, understanding actual usage patterns in buildings allows for better space utilisation, more accurate pricing strategies, and targeted improvements that increase property values.

“AI solutions can provide the granular insights needed to make smarter real estate decisions and create more valuable, sustainable properties.”

Reducing Carbon Footprints

Sebastien Dui said AI-driven solutions, being used by proptech companies, have been playing an important role in reducing carbon footprints in the region and worldwide.

“Absolutely, and it's already happening and having a real impact. Proptech firms are uniquely positioned to tackle carbon reduction because they operate at the intersection of technology and daily living, where real behavioural change occurs.”

He said the key is making environmental responsibility economically attractive for both property owners and residents. When proptech solutions help people understand their actual consumption patterns and provide intelligent recommendations for optimisation, residents naturally reduce their usage while saving money. This creates a positive feedback loop where sustainability becomes the preferred choice.

“In the region specifically, where energy and water consumption are major environmental concerns, Proptech solutions that provide household-level monitoring and optimisation can have tremendous cumulative impact. When thousands of homes and buildings operate more efficiently, it contributes significantly to city-wide carbon reduction goals while reducing strain on infrastructure,” he said.

“What's particularly promising is that this isn't about asking people to sacrifice comfort, it's about using intelligence to maintain the same quality of life with dramatically less resource consumption. That's the kind of sustainable solution that actually scales across entire communities, and that’s why SureFlow was created,” Sebastien Dui said.