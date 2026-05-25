AI reshapes banking as $1 trillion opportunity emerges over next decade

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly emerging as a game changer for the banking industry, reshaping everything from fraud detection to customer engagement. However, industry experts note that when it comes to revenue generation, AI is still finding its feet, with meaningful contributions to earnings and risk optimisation expected to take another five to ten years to fully materialise.

Analysts say AI adoption across the financial sector is gathering pace, as leading banks and institutions double down on investments in intelligent tools to enhance efficiency, transparency and customer experience. While the operational benefits are already evident, the real prize — AI-driven revenue growth and sharper strategic decision-making — remains just over the horizon.

Currently, more than 70% of global banks are investing in AI, with estimates suggesting the technology could unlock over $1 trillion in annual value, according to industry research by Accenture. From real-time transaction monitoring to automated credit scoring, AI is helping banks stay ahead of the curve and operate at unprecedented speed and scale.

At the same time, experts caution that AI can be a double-edged sword if left unchecked. The surge in AI-enabled fraud, including deepfakes and synthetic identities, has pushed cybercrime losses into the hundreds of billions globally. Automated systems can also amplify bias and create opaque decision-making processes, posing regulatory and reputational risks.

To ensure AI does not run on autopilot, experts stress the importance of keeping humans in the loop to anchor accountability, strengthen governance and reinforce risk controls in an increasingly AI-driven financial landscape.

In its latest research, Moody’s Ratings noted that the rapid acceleration in AI-related investment has the potential to boost near-term economic activity and increase tax revenues in economies emerging as global AI infrastructure hubs.

“We expect global data centre-related investments to total at least $3 trillion over the next five years, reflecting rapidly expanding demand for data centre capacity, cloud infrastructure and high-performance computing,” Moody’s Ratings said.

AI — A Gamechanger for Banking?

Zaid Aboobaker, Founder and CEO of CompassPoint Consulting, said AI is a genuine gamechanger in specific banking functions, not across the board. Fraud detection, document processing in trade finance and SME credit scoring are already transformed. Customer service is moving fast.

“Where AI is still finding its place is in complex relationship banking, regulated decision making and anywhere a model needs to be fully auditable. The mistake is treating AI as one thing, although it has many tools. Some are mature and reshaping cost structures now. Others are some ways from being trusted with consequential decisions. Banks that distinguish between the two are at a competitive advantage,” Aboobaker told BTR.

Shailesh K. Dash, Founder of Dash Venture Labs, highlighted both aspects, advantages and disadvantages, of AI usage in banking sector and said AI tools gain momentum in banking industry, but the bigger transformation is yet to come. “Yes, AI is a real game changer in modern-day banking — but mostly on the efficiency side so far. AI is already helping banks automate repetitive tasks, improve data analysis, customer servicing, compliance, and communication, which is significantly improving productivity across banking operations.

“But basically, the bigger transformation, however, is still ahead. The real value will come when AI starts meaningfully improving revenue generation, risk management, client engagement, and strategic decision-making — not just operational efficiency,” Dash told BTR.

Elaborating, the banking industry today is clearly benefiting from AI in compliance and anti-money-laundering (AML) monitoring, fraud detection, customer support, documentation, internal reporting, risk analytics, and workflow automation, among others.

“That part is already real and economically meaningful. Large banks are saving billions in operational costs and improving speed. But now the real value addition and futuristic will be the deeper point is the important one — most banks have not yet fundamentally changed their revenue model because of AI,” he said.

“Very few banks today can honestly say AI is materially creating new financial products, improving lending profitability structurally, predicting customer behaviour with high precision, enhancing treasury or capital allocation decisions, or generating significant new revenue streams autonomously,” he added.

Right now, Dash said AI in banking is still more ‘copilot’ than ‘autonomous strategist’.

“But the transition towards revenue impact may happen faster than many expect — especially in wealth management, SME lending, investment banking analytics, and personalised financial ecosystems. The banks with proprietary customer data and strong balance sheets could become extraordinarily powerful AI platforms over the next 5–10 years,” he said.

Dash further observed that the phase one of AI is fairly successful in efficiency and cost reduction and the phase two should happen in the next five years which should be intelligence-led revenue expansion and risk optimisation.

AI Trends in 2026

Aboobaker sees the shift from AI as an analysis tool to AI as an operator.

“In 2026, the meaningful change is not having AI summarise your data. It is AI agents executing tasks across your finance stack. Reconciling accounts. Chasing receivables. Drafting management commentary. Updating forecasts.

“The better question is which parts of your finance function can run with AI executing and a human reviewing exceptions, rather than the other way round. That is how to compound productivity. Ignoring the trend towards agentic AI will be a costly mistake for finance leaders.”

About what role will AI play in the next phase of banking — customer personalisation, risk management, compliance — or all three, Aboobaker said: “All three, but not at the same pace. Risk management is the area where AI is most mature and where banks already have the data infrastructure to deploy it well.”

He opines that real time fraud detection, dynamic credit scoring and portfolio monitoring are live in many cases. Compliance is moving fast because the volume of regulatory checks has become unsustainable manually. AI is now reading transactions, flagging suspicious patterns and generating audit trails at a scale humans cannot match.

“Customer personalisation is the area with the biggest upside but the slowest progress. The reason is trust. Customers want personalised products. They also don't like the idea of giving information to AI. This is the hardest area to get right because it is such a fine balance,” he said.

Aboobaker said AI is already changing what a finance leader spends their time on. Reporting that used to take weeks now takes days. Variance analysis, scenario modelling and first draft commentary can be largely automated.

“At CompassPoint, we use Power BI, automated workflows and AI tools to give our clients faster, sharper insight than traditional models allow. The CFO ends up with more time to support the leadership with strategic decision making,” he said.

“What AI cannot do is judgement. It cannot read a board room. It cannot have the difficult conversation with a founder about cash discipline. It cannot take responsibility when a decision is wrong. The best finance leaders I see are using AI to handle the volume, so they can spend more time on the things that still demand human intelligence,” he added.

Be Aware of AI Risks

Regarding what risks should banks watch closely as AI becomes more deeply embedded in core decision-making, Aboobaker said three risks deserve more attention than they get.

“First, model concentration. If most banks are running similar models trained on similar data, they will misprice risk in similar ways at the same time. That is a systemic risk and one I worry about.

“Second, explainability. As AI moves into decisioning, regulators and customers will demand to know why a loan was declined or an account flagged. Banks that cannot answer that clearly will face regulatory and reputational consequences.

“Third, the erosion of judgement. When AI handles enough decisions reliably, teams stop questioning the output. The skill of challenging the model atrophies. The risk is not catastrophic AI failure. It is competent AI failure that no one notices because no one is watching closely enough.”

Dash also sounded a note of caution on the growing use of AI in finance, urging that AI-driven platforms be kept in check through human oversight.

“As AI gets deeper into banking systems, the next risks may not come only from cyberattacks, but also from overdependence on automated intelligence.

Risks could emerge from incorrect data inputs, biased or poorly trained AI models, coding errors, or AI systems making decisions based on flawed assumptions at scale. In banking, even a small error can multiply very quickly across lending, compliance, trading, or customer servicing systems.

Data privacy and theft will remain major concerns, especially as banks centralise enormous amounts of sensitive financial and behavioural information into AI-driven data warehouses and cloud ecosystems.

Another important risk is concentration risk — where too many institutions depend on the same AI providers, cloud infrastructure, or external platforms. A technical failure, cyber breach, or geopolitical disruption affecting one major provider could have systemic implications across the financial sector and actually seen recently happening to almost all the banks in UAE for a few days/weeks when Amazon data warehouse got affected.

“Ultimately, AI will increase efficiency, but it also increases the importance of governance, human oversight, cybersecurity, and data integrity,” Dash concluded.

What the $3 trillion forecast means

Moody’s forecast highlights the massive scale of investment being driven by the AI boom and what it means for economies and industries, including banking. The rating agency expects at least $3 trillion in global investment in data centres over the next five years. This spending is being fuelled by:

Explosive demand for AI computing power

Expansion of cloud infrastructure

Growth in high-performance computing needed to train and run AI models

In simple terms, AI is not just software, it requires huge physical infrastructure such as servers, chips, cooling systems, energy, and that is where this investment is going.

Why it matters economically

Moody’s says this surge in investment will:

Boost economic growth in the short term through construction, technology, and energy sectors

Increase government revenues in countries becoming AI hubs

Create network effects, where regions with strong AI infrastructure attract more companies, talent and capital

This is why countries like the UAE, the US, and others are racing to position themselves as AI infrastructure hubs.

Implications for banking and finance

For banks, this trend signals:

AI will become deeply embedded in financial systems, not just an add-on

Demand for AI financing, data infrastructure funding, and digital assets will grow

Banks may benefit from new revenue streams—but must also fund and manage higher technology and risk exposure

Moody’s forecast underscores that AI is moving from hype to hard infrastructure and real economic impact. However, as investment scales rapidly, so do risks, making governance, regulation, and human oversight more critical than ever.

UAE Races to Become Global AI Hub

The UAE is pulling out all the stops to position itself as a global hub for AI infrastructure, accelerating investments across data centres, cloud computing and advanced technologies. The country aims to lift AI’s contribution to nearly 14% of GDP by 2030, approximately $100 billion, while global data centre investments are projected to exceed $3 trillion over the next five years. By scaling digital infrastructure and forging global partnerships, the UAE is staking its claim in the rapidly evolving AI economy.

A key driver of this ambition is a fast-growing innovation ecosystem supported by strong funding momentum. The UAE is home to over 200 AI-focused startups, and the broader tech ecosystem is valued at more than $20 billion. AI and deep-tech ventures are attracting rising investor interest, with venture capital funding in the UAE crossing $1 billion annually in recent years, a significant share flowing into AI, fintech and data-driven businesses. Backed by sovereign wealth funds, government-led accelerators and free zones, the ecosystem is enabling the UAE to punch above its weight in global tech investment.

However, experts caution that building an AI powerhouse is not just about deep pockets. Talent shortages, energy demands for data centres and governance frameworks remain critical challenges. As the UAE races against the clock, success will depend on balancing rapid expansion with sustainable infrastructure, cybersecurity safeguards and regulatory discipline, ensuring it does not run before it can walk in an increasingly competitive global AI race.