AI-ready enterprises will be defined by their networks, not just their models

Across the Gulf, the excitement around artificial intelligence has been met with rare conviction. Two of the most ambitious national AI programmes in the world are advancing here in parallel: the UAE, with its National AI Strategy 2031, the gigawatt-scale Stargate cluster in Abu Dhabi and a new national sovereign-AI platform; and Saudi Arabia, with its $100-billion Project Transcendence, the sovereign AI champion HUMAIN, and a government that has declared 2026 its Year of Artificial Intelligence. Qatar, Bahrain and Oman are building quickly behind them. Regional data-centre capacity is on a path from roughly a gigawatt today toward several times that by the end of the decade. The Gulf has, rightly, chosen to treat AI as national infrastructure — as fundamental as power, water and roads.

But infrastructure is never only its power stations. It is also the roads that connect them. And in the architecture of artificial intelligence, the road system is the network. It is the part nobody photographs at a ground-breaking, and the part that quietly decides whether all that expensive compute actually delivers.

Here is why. A modern AI workload is not a single thing sitting in a single place. The data that trains a model may live in one cloud; the specialised GPUs that run it increasingly live in another; the inference that serves a customer needs to happen close to that customer; and the most sensitive data of all must, by law, never leave its home country. A single AI application has become a constant conversation across clouds, regions, providers and, increasingly, across borders within the region itself. The network is the connective tissue of that conversation, and it determines whether the exchange is fast, affordable, compliant and resilient. Compute gets the headlines. The network decides the outcome.

For most enterprises, that network was never designed for this moment. It was built to connect offices and data centres, then stitched together cloud by cloud — a gateway here, a tunnel there, each one a manual decision and another piece of the system that only one engineer fully understands. That model already strains under ordinary multi-cloud use. Under the weight of AI, and across multiple countries, it breaks.

So what does an “AI-ready” network actually look like? Four properties matter.

The first is that it routes by business intent, not by topology. A traditional network moves traffic according to where the cables happen to run. An AI-ready network makes decisions according to what the business actually cares about: cost, latency and jurisdiction. It can send an inference request to the nearest compliant GPU — wherever in the region that capacity happens to sit — and keep heavy data flows off the premium paths that quietly inflate cloud bills. The network stops being plumbing and becomes a set of business rules expressed in software.

The second property is the one this region understands better than anywhere: sovereignty must be enforced, not merely promised. And in the Gulf, sovereignty is rarely a single rule. An enterprise operating across the GCC has to satisfy several national regimes at once — the data-protection and residency laws of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, layered with sector-specific requirements from each market’s central bank and regulators.

“Keep the data in-country” means a different country in each jurisdiction, simultaneously. That is not something a policy document and good intentions can guarantee. It has to be enforced at the level of the route itself, so that a non-compliant path is never even available, and it has to produce evidence each regulator will separately accept. The organisations that treat residency as an architectural guarantee rather than a contractual promise will be the ones that expand across the region fastest — because they will spend far less time proving, market by market, that they are safe.

The third property is resilience by design. The past year has been a reminder, here perhaps more than anywhere, that even the most advanced infrastructure can be disrupted, and that business continuity cannot be left to chance. An AI-ready network assumes that a region, a link or an entire provider can fail and reroutes critical traffic automatically when it does, without a war room and a binder of manual steps. The Gulf now has a genuine advantage here: with sovereign capacity coming online in several neighbouring countries, a workload can increasingly fail over from one Gulf state to another without data ever leaving the region. Resilience and sovereignty, for once, pull in the same direction. For systems that increasingly run the region’s banks, hospitals and public services, “we were depending on a single site” is no longer an acceptable sentence to say after the fact.

The fourth is visibility. You cannot govern what you cannot see, and multi-cloud, multi-country AI creates sprawl faster than any team can track by hand. The ability to see traffic, performance, cost and risk across every cloud and every market in one place and to measure where complexity is quietly concentrating — is what turns an unmanageable tangle into something an organisation can actually run and improve.

None of this is exotic. A new category of multi-cloud operating platforms is emerging precisely to give enterprises these capabilities: to route data and AI workloads with business intent, to enforce sovereignty at the route, to recover automatically when something fails, and to make the whole estate visible. The technology exists. What is often missing is the recognition that the network deserves the same strategic attention as the compute it connects.

That recognition is the opportunity for the region’s digital enterprises. Whether they are headquartered in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Doha or Manama, Gulf governments have already made the harder, more capital-intensive bet on AI as national infrastructure. The complementary move — far less expensive, and entirely within each organisation’s control is to make the network that connects it all just as deliberate. The roads, after all, are what let the destination matter.

The winners of the AI era will not simply be those with the largest models or the most GPUs. They will be the enterprises whose networks let data and intelligence move with intent, keep regulated data exactly where each country requires it, and keep running when something, somewhere, inevitably fails. In a region building the future of AI at remarkable speed and across more than one border — that is the quiet, unglamorous work that will decide who leads.

AI-READY NETWORKS FOR DIGITAL ENTERPRISES

The four properties of an AI-ready network. What separates a network built for AI from one that merely connects clouds.

01. Route by intent: Move data and AI workloads by cost, latency and jurisdiction — not topology.

02. Enforce sovereignty: Keep regulated data in-country at the route itself, with evidence regulators accept.

03. Resilience by design: Assume a region or provider can fail — and reroute critical traffic automatically.

04. See everything: Traffic, performance, cost and risk across every cloud, in a single view.