AI powers the next generation of policing and public safety

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a powerful force in modern policing, helping law enforcement agencies improve decision-making, response times and operational effectiveness while supporting broader efforts to build safer, smarter and more connected cities, according to Deloitte Middle East executives.

From analysing emergency calls and optimising patrol deployments to supporting investigations and enhancing smart city management, AI is increasingly being deployed across the law enforcement ecosystem to improve response times, operational efficiency and public safety.

“The technology is not replacing officers but augmenting their capabilities, enabling law enforcement organisations to manage growing volumes of information, respond more effectively to incidents and build safer, more connected communities,” Deloitte Middle East executives told BTR on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit 2026.

AI Role in Policing, Police Systems

Amro Suleiman, Director, Artificial Intelligence and Data at Deloitte Middle East, said AI can have a significant impact on policing when applied across operations, from frontline services to back-office and investigative functions.

“Its value comes from connecting data, workflows and decision-making across the system. This includes emergency calls, the incident response process, resource management and investigations,” Suleiman told BTR.

To a question about AI and robots to replace humans in certain roles in policing and the public sector, he said robotics has advanced greatly in recent years, particularly alongside the growth of AI, and its use in civilian, police and military settings has increased.

“While the technology is still at an early stage, robots are already used to inspect, move or help disable suspicious packages and potential improvised explosive devices without requiring an officer to approach them directly. They can also support search and inspection tasks involving vehicles, warehouses and tunnels. Drones can assist with surveillance, situational awareness, crowd monitoring and disaster response,” he said.

Abu Dhabi Police was one of the first globally to introduce an intelligent and interactive robotic officer Major Saqr at the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) Abu Dhabi in May. Major Saqr aims to enhance public awareness and road safety by directly engaging with and speaking to community members.

“Technology should support police work while officers retain responsibility for judgment. AI and automation can help with speed, scale and routine analysis, while officers remain responsible for discretion, accountability, empathy and final decisions. Policing is as much a matter of public trust as it is an operational function,” Suleiman said.

In reply to a question what extent AI positively impacts response rates and outcomes in policing, he said AI can support the entire incident response process, rather than being applied to individual tasks in isolation.

“When an emergency call comes in, an AI interpreter can help translate languages and dialects, convert speech to text and identify cues in the caller’s tone that may indicate the seriousness of an incident. This can help reduce response times.”

During an incident, he said AI can analyse the locations of response vehicles and suggest which one could be dispatched fastest. “Afterward, it can help investigators analyse different types of data, identify patterns and highlight key information for officers to review. This can reduce investigation time and streamline operations,” he said.

Safeguarding AI, Digital systems

Ashish Bhugra, Partner, Cyber Operate at Deloitte Middle East, said as AI and digital systems become part of everyday operations, protecting them from cyber threats becomes increasingly important.

“Strong security measures should prevent unauthorised access, while the data used by AI must be kept secure and private. Systems should be checked and updated regularly to address new threats, and access to sensitive systems should be limited to those who need it. Employees should also be trained to use these systems safely and responsibly. Together, these measures help keep AI and digital systems secure, reliable and trusted,” Bhugra told BTR.

Suleiman said AI has been playing an important role in making Abu Dhabi into one of the world’s safest and most technologically advanced cities

“AI can help a city move from reactive service delivery towards more connected, intelligent operations across mobility, infrastructure and public services. It can provide an intelligence layer across urban systems, helping government entities anticipate demand and optimize services.”

He said AI can also support a shift from reactive responses in city management to anticipating needs, from forecasting service demand to identifying infrastructure vulnerabilities and detecting risks. This can help a city such as Abu Dhabi pursue its ambition to build an integrated urban model ready for the future.

He opines that AI implementation in traffic and public transport policing can support liveability and safety within a smart city.

“AI can directly impact the liveability of residents and visitors. It can help reduce congestion, shorten disruptions and improve the overall travel experience. By helping detect violations, deploy response vehicles more effectively and improve traffic flow, AI can make journeys safer and more predictable. It can also help authorities identify and manage incidents more quickly,” Suleiman concluded.