AI is making intelligence abundant. Trust is becoming scarce.

For decades, financial institutions have competed on a familiar list: products, pricing, distribution and convenience. More recently, technology and user experience joined it. The best app, the fastest approval, the smoothest checkout.

In the UAE, that last advantage is being levelled by design. The UAE is building shared national rails: instant payments, digital onboarding and Open Finance, which will let customers share their data securely with licensed providers of their choice. At the same time, every bank and fintech in the country now has access to highly capable AI models. Features will be copied within months. Interfaces will converge. Analytics once reserved for the largest institutions are becoming available to almost anyone.

This is good for customers and good for the market. But it raises a strategic question for every institution in it: when infrastructure is shared and intelligence is abundant, what remains scarce?

The answer is trust. Customers do not ultimately want AI. They want confidence when they make decisions that matter. Is this a fair price? Can I trust this provider? Can I afford this? Should I finance this purchase? And sometimes: should I make it at all?

Open Finance sharpens the point. When customers can move their data, and their business, to another provider in a few taps, the cost of switching falls. What keeps them is no longer friction. It is whether they believe the provider acts in their interest.

That makes incentives a strategic issue, not only a compliance one. Financial businesses naturally optimise for transactions, approvals, originations and conversion. Those metrics matter, and they will continue to. But an institution that wants long-term customer relationships has to ask one more question of every product decision: does this make it more likely that the customer feels the institution genuinely has their back?

Sometimes the honest answer means recommending against a transaction that would have been profitable. That is the paradox at the heart of trust: losing the wrong transaction today may be the best way to earn the customer relationship for the next ten years.

The regulator is already pointing in this direction. Its guidance on artificial intelligence asks financial institutions to explain automated decisions, test them for fairness and keep meaningful human oversight of high-impact consumer outcomes. The message is consistent: technology is welcome, but trust is the licence to use it.

Experience across marketplaces and lending points the same way. Marketplaces reveal how customers discover, compare and choose. Lending reveals the harder side: risk, underwriting and incentives. Together, they show that a financial relationship lasts only as long as the customer believes the provider is on their side.

This is the logic behind embedded finance done well, and the principle Yusr is building around in the UAE: finance designed into the customer journey, around real needs such as essential services and mobility, and judged by the outcome for the customer rather than the transaction alone. These questions will be on the table at the Banking Innovation & Technology Summit in Dubai next week, as banks and fintechs debate the next phase of the market.

Technology will keep changing. Products will keep changing. AI will become ubiquitous. But the financial institutions that customers genuinely believe have their back may become more valuable than ever.

Azamat Seitbekov is the founder and CEO of Yusr, a UAE-based fintech company building technology-driven financial solutions for consumers and businesses. A serial entrepreneur, he is also the founder of Jet Finance, one of Kazakhstan's leading non-bank financial institutions.