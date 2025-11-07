AI infrastructure: Super data centres powering the digital age

As artificial intelligence and large-scale cloud workloads proliferate, the infrastructure underpinning them — the “super data centres” are fast becoming the factories of the digital age. These mega-campuses, often measured in hundreds of megawatts (or even gigawatts) of power draw, are no longer merely technological assets but strategic national infrastructure. The question for nations is: how do you scale such energy-hungry infrastructure while maintaining resilience, cost efficiency, and environmental sustainability?

Market projections from firms including Mordor Intelligence and PwC indicate that data centre capacity in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region is expected to more than double over the next five years, reaching up to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. This growth highlights the rising strategic and economic importance of digital infrastructure in the region.

Global investment trends further reflect this shift. According to Bank of America, investments in data centres and digital infrastructure are expected to exceed $500 billion by 2025, underscoring their crucial role in supporting the digital economy. This surge in investment and development was a central focus at ‘Super Data Centres × GITEX Global’, held from October 13 to 16, where industry leaders explored how the next wave of computing can be sustainable, efficient, and future-ready.

UAE’s Integrated Energy Vision

“The UAE is taking a proactive, integrated approach to prepare its energy infrastructure for the surge in AI-driven power demand,” says Elisabetta Baronio, Senior Programme Manager – ESG at Khazna Data Centres. “At the heart of this is a clear alignment between digital transformation goals and national energy strategies.”

Indeed, initiatives such as UAE Net Zero 2050 and major investments in solar and nuclear energy form the cornerstone of this vision. “The country is ensuring that future data centre growth is both scalable and sustainable,” Baronio continues.

“We’re seeing close collaboration between government, energy providers, and digital infrastructure players. This ecosystem mindset is enabling us to design and operate facilities optimised for high-density AI workloads, while achieving our carbon neutrality goals.”

Baronio believes that by embedding sustainability into the foundation of its digital infrastructure, the UAE is “setting a benchmark for responsible AI readiness.”

For Moro Hub, part of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (Dewa) Digital Dewa initiative, the AI and cloud revolution was anticipated years ago. “At Moro Hub, we anticipated the AI-driven surge in data demand and have strategically aligned our infrastructure to meet it sustainably,” says Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

“Our focus is on integrating renewable energy and intelligent power management into every layer of our operations,” he explains. “The world’s largest solar-powered data centre, certified by Guinness World Records, stands as a testament to this vision.”

This facility — powered entirely by clean energy serves as a blueprint for next-generation AI infrastructure, combining renewable energy sources with AI-driven monitoring and predictive analytics to manage workloads efficiently. “By combining clean energy with advanced AI-driven monitoring and predictive analytics, we can manage workloads efficiently while ensuring uninterrupted, sustainable power for high-density AI and cloud operations,” Bin Sulaiman adds.

The company’s strategy aligns with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, both of which aim for a mix of 75% clean energy by mid-century. “Our approach supports a responsible, future-ready digital ecosystem,” Bin Sulaiman notes.

From an investor’s perspective, the UAE’s positioning is enviable. Alexander Sarac, Partner – Infrastructure Projects and Energy at Addleshaw Goddard, underscores the country’s strategic advantages. “The UAE is extremely well positioned for this future demand and ticks a lot of boxes to become a data centre hub for the region and globally,” Sarac says. “A stable and tech-affine government, a solid infrastructure, available land, being a regional hub for trade and finance, a modern and forward-looking population and maybe most importantly, access to comparatively inexpensive power from renewable and conventional resources, as well as nuclear.”

Balancing Scale, Sustainability

As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation and pursues ambitious net-zero goals, powering a rapidly expanding data economy without compromising sustainability remains a key challenge. Data centres — among the most energy-intensive facilities in the modern world are being reimagined in the UAE as models of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“Balancing scale with sustainability is one of the UAE’s defining challenges and opportunities as it builds out its digital economy,” says Baronio. “For large-scale data centres, success hinges on integrating sustainability and efficiency into the design from day one.”

That design-first philosophy is shaping how new facilities across the Emirates are being conceived. Advanced cooling systems tailored to the region’s harsh climate, widespread use of recycled water, and modular construction techniques that reduce material waste are now becoming the norm.

“We’re also seeing AI play a critical role in energy optimisation, helping us fine-tune performance in real time and reduce unnecessary consumption,” Baronio adds. “Direct liquid cooling, clean energy integration, and predictive maintenance are becoming standard. Ultimately, what matters is not just building for capacity, but building for longevity and that requires both innovation and accountability.”

For Moro Hub, one of the UAE’s most prominent digital infrastructure providers, sustainability is embedded into every layer of design and operation. Bin Sulaiman explains how technology is reshaping the future of data centre efficiency.

“Moro Hub employs a combination of AI, IoT, and smart grid technologies to enhance energy optimisation and predictive maintenance,” he says.

“Our AI algorithms continuously analyse power usage patterns to dynamically balance loads, reduce energy waste, and optimise cooling systems.”

The company’s strategy extends beyond intelligent operations. “We are also investing in next-generation liquid cooling, modular data centre design, and renewable energy integration to lower our overall carbon footprint,” Bin Sulaiman adds.

“This holistic approach allows us to deliver high-performance computing capabilities while adhering to the highest environmental and operational standards.”

While operational efficiency and intelligent automation are critical, the energy mix that powers these facilities remains a defining factor in achieving long-term sustainability. Sarac underscores this point: “Data centres are technology agnostic — they need power to function. The UAE has a baseload of conventional power stations fuelled by hydrocarbons, which guarantee constant supply, but it is also one of the leading countries deploying solar power.”

Sarac points to a future in which renewable energy and storage technologies underpin the region’s data infrastructure.

“The combination of solar power and battery storage or solar power and green hydrogen generation as backup represents the future for data centres in the GCC,” he explains.

“Procurements for battery storage projects are already underway, and visionary governments and regional utility companies such as Dewa and Taqa are implementing this. The technology is not the challenge anymore; it’s about driving costs down and investing in innovative storage solutions, which are already firmly on the regional radar.”

A New Era of Clean Energy Powered Hyperscale Data Centres

As the global digital economy accelerates, the race to build hyperscale data centres that align with net-zero ambitions is intensifying. “The UAE is uniquely positioned to pioneer a new model of clean-energy-powered hyperscale data centres,” said Baronio. “With its growing solar capacity — a new 1GW solar farm was just announced in Abu Dhabi and the reliability of nuclear power through Barakah, operators here can tap into a balanced, low-carbon energy mix that many regions simply don’t have.”

According to Baronio, the key lies in long-term coordination between data centre operators and energy providers, ensuring that growth aligns with clean energy availability.

“We’re actively working with energy providers to ensure our growth trajectory supports the UAE’s broader sustainability goals,” she added. “The model emerging here could very well become a blueprint for clean digital infrastructure in other high-growth regions.”

Moro Hub is operating what it calls a “green data centre” — a hyperscale facility powered entirely by clean energy. “That model is already in place,” affirmed Bin Sulaiman.

“Moro Hub’s Green Data Centre is a blueprint for hyperscale facilities powered entirely by clean energy. This model goes beyond conventional green initiatives, it’s about building an ecosystem that unites sustainability, digital innovation, and operational excellence.”

Through strategic partnerships with global technology providers and direct access to Dewa’s renewable infrastructure, Moro Hub is enabling hyperscale operators to meet growing data demands while advancing their ESG commitments. “Our green data centre platforms give operators direct access to clean energy,” Bin Sulaiman explained. “This allows them to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic vision while maintaining operational excellence.”

While enthusiasm for clean-powered data centres grows, experts caution that the term “clean energy” should be viewed with nuance. “The label clean energy may be slightly misleading,” noted Sarac. “Solar, wind, and nuclear do not emit greenhouse gases, but each technology has its own risks and impacts.”

Nonetheless, Sarac agrees that the UAE is in a strong position to leverage its energy mix strategically. “Nuclear power provides a reliable baseload and creates opportunities for the UAE government to scale data centres with an extremely dependable energy mix — particularly when combined with conventional power,” he said.

Sarac added that the macroeconomic environment and electricity pricing will ultimately shape the sector’s competitiveness.

“Operators will look closely at the price of electricity,” he explained. “They may explore whether price guarantees or preferred electricity rates can be granted. I would only expect the government to offer such incentives if competitiveness compared to other host countries comes into question.”

Will Energy or Computing Power Drive the Revolution?

As AI advances, the big question is: what will power the next wave of AI — better computers or smarter energy solutions?

“The next wave of AI infrastructure growth demands breakthroughs in computing and in how we power it. Advanced chips are driving compute density to new levels, but without parallel innovation in energy – i.e., cooling, grid integration, clean power sourcing – we hit a wall,” Baronio explains.

Baronio highlights the UAE as a case study for this dual focus. “The business and government ecosystems in the UAE understand this dual challenge. That’s why we see simultaneous investment in next-gen digital infrastructure and future-ready energy systems. We’re designing facilities that can host the most advanced AI workloads, while partnering across the ecosystem to optimize how that infrastructure is powered. The UAE’s ability to align national energy strategy with digital ambition positions it to lead, not just in building AI infrastructure, but in redefining how it’s sustainably delivered.”

Sulaiman places a strong emphasis on energy, adding“Both will play critical roles, but energy innovation will determine how scalable and sustainable the AI revolution becomes. Computing breakthroughs will continue to push boundaries, but without clean, efficient, and reliable power, growth cannot be sustained. Moro Hub sits at the intersection of both worlds — we combine renewable energy with advanced computing, AI integration, and automation to deliver intelligent, future-ready infrastructure. Our mission is to enable AI progress that doesn’t come at the expense of the planet, ensuring that the digital future is as sustainable as it is powerful.”

From a legal and investment perspective, Sarac emphasises that the energy side of the equation is still full of opportunities. “Rising energy demand, combined with the climate change challenge, will drive innovation in power generation and storage. There is no “perfect” source or carrier of energy – environmental impact and risk (oil, gas, and nuclear), intermittency (solar, wind), or costs (green hydrogen as energy carrier, battery storage) all have their challenges. There is clearly room for innovation to optimise existing solutions or continue R&D to find alternative options.”