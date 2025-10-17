AI-driven solutions at GITEX focused on trust and efficiency

This year's GITEX discussion centres not on the future potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but on its current applications in helping organisations and customers make smarter, quicker decisions, identify issues early, and cut waste. The same practical approach is seen across security, devices, and collaboration, focusing on reducing alert times, managing power consumption and heat, and minimising unproductive meetings.

The UAE’s digital-first vision is reflected in platforms like Abu Dhabi’s TAMM 4.0, which automates government services and predicts citizen needs using machine learning. Globally, tech giants such as Microsoft and NVIDIA are demonstrating enterprise-ready AI tools — from Copilot integrations to sovereign AI infrastructure — that redefine productivity and governance. Companies like ManageEngine and Ericsson are showcasing AI-powered platforms that streamline IT operations, enhance threat detection, and optimise network performance.

Vendors are also making technical information more accessible to help board members better assess risks, costs, and impacts. The goal is to eliminate blind spots, streamline operations, and minimise operational footprint. Regarding security, this means providing a comprehensive view of exposures and vulnerabilities.

Tenable, for example, will showcase its AI-powered Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

“This platform enables teams to identify potential attack pathways, prioritise critical issues, and respond proactively. Its main objective is to prevent problems through effective cross-team communication,” said Maher Jadallah, Vice-President, Middle East & North Africa, Tenable.

Jadallah added that the idea is to demonstrate how a unified security approach can help organisations proactively manage cyber exposure and safeguard their environments. Even autonomy in defence is being approached in a practical, everyday manner.

AI boosts efficiency

SentinelOne, at GITEX, is emphasising the leveraging of AI to support analysts in enhancing their efficiency, rather than replacing them.

“Our Singularity Platform demonstrates how enterprises can achieve real-time visibility, automated defence, and resilience against evolving cyber threats,” explained Meriam ElOuaz-zani, Senior Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at SentinelOne.

Behind the scenes, safeguards for correlation, response, and identity are maintained through technologies such as AI-powered SIEM, Hyperautomation, and cloud security.

The aim, as ElOuazzani said, is to secure tomorrow with confidence, thanks to the measure of time saved and incidents contained.

Infrastructure organisations are focused on the practicality of AI at GITEX. Systems integra-tor and IT services organisations, such as Cloud Box Technologies, are focused on demon-strating strong systems that can handle substantial data volumes and complex models.

“Our goal is to showcase how its AI-driven, scalable, and secure solutions enable busi-nesses across diverse industries to accelerate their digital transformation,” said Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director of Cloud Box Technologies.

Kaippada explained that predictability is an inherent feature and that managed guardrails help reduce noise, leading to clearer decisions. This bias towards predictability in building AI systems is seen across organisations.

AI in everyday use

Omnix International’s HOT Systems is set up as a working lab with AI workstations, liquid-cooled AI laptops, and the HOT Guard security platform running real tasks, such as CAD, BIM, point clouds, simulations, and AI or machine learning workloads.

“True digital transformation needs more than powerful hardware; it requires intelligent optimisation for real-world workflows. Our HOT Systems integrate seamlessly to deliver performance, efficiency, and trust, accelerating innovation,” said Joseph John, Regional Sales Manager for HOT Systems of Omnix International.

On the device front, the story is about tools that pay their way in everyday use. ASUS is fram-ing its lineup under the concept of Ubiquitous AI and highlights four key settings where it matters most.

Infrastructure AI and Workspace AI focus on performance and fleet management. “We are prioritising AI-ready architecture, compatibility across devices, sustainable design and classroom-grade durability,” said Mohit Bector, Commercial Head — UAE & GCC, ASUS Business.

Meetings are being rethought with the same lens. Logitech is showing AI-enabled room systems and the Rally Board 65, a 65-inch touchscreen for conference rooms and satellite offices. “The focus is on quicker setup, clearer audio and video and better capture of what was decided. Around that sit the familiar building blocks of hybrid work, such as mice, keyboards, webcams and headsets. The stand doubles as an environmental ledger. The team is surfac-ing Sustainability Design data that tracks materials, energy, and end-of-life,” said Murad Ali, Head of GCC, Logitech for Business.

At GITEX 2025, the overall tone has matured. While ambition remains strong, the goals now seem more attainable, and the questions more focused. Can we place our trust in these de-velopments? Will they save time, reduce computing power, and lower heat emissions? Can they help CISOs better communicate risks to CFOs? Although AI continues to dominate headlines, the real focus seems to have shifted to accountability.