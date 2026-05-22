Ahmed Bin Khalaf Al Otaiba has established a strong presence within the UAE’s evolving business landscape through a leadership approach centered on strategic growth, diversification, and long-term sustainability. With academic foundations in Business Management across Abu Dhabi and the US, he brings together an international perspective and deep regional understanding, enabling him to navigate multiple industries within the UAE’s rapidly developing economy.

Alongside the growth of Siraj Finance PJSC, Siraj Holding LLC, and Al Otaiba Group have evolved into diversified conglomerates with interests across Islamic finance, takaful, fintech, healthcare, consultancy, manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate. Over the years, his leadership has supported the growth of businesses focused on operational resilience, ethical financial practices, customer-centric services, and long-term sustainable value creation.

Under his leadership, Siraj Finance PJSC strengthened its presence in the UAE as a provider of Shariah-compliant financial solutions, serving corporates, SMEs, and individual customers with a strong focus on trust, compliance, and customer-centric services.

Alongside his role in business expansion, Ahmed has maintained a sustained focus on advancing innovation-led growth, sustainable development, and long-term value creation within the wider economic ecosystem of the UAE. He emphasises alignment with national priorities that encourage diversification, knowledge-based industries, and the responsible adoption of emerging technologies across both public and private sectors.

The UAE is advancing a nationwide transformation strategy centreed on artificial intelligence, digital governance, and innovation-led growth.

Under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the vision of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country is accelerating large-scale digital government reforms designed to enhance efficiency, decision-making, and public service delivery.

The government has announced a landmark plan to operate 50% of its services and government operations through autonomous artificial intelligence systems by 2028, positioning the UAE as the first country in the world to implement AI-driven governance at this scale.

In line with the UAE’s forward-looking digital agenda, Ahmed has consistently emphasised how AI-driven systems are transforming organisational performance, improving decision-making speed, and elevating customer experience across sectors. His perspective reflects a broader commitment to positioning the group among the flagship companies in the digital transformation space, supported by strong infrastructure, policy direction, and an innovation-driven culture.

At the same time, he underscores the importance of continuous adaptation as organisations navigate rapidly evolving technological landscapes and increasingly data-driven operating models.

A key aspect of this outlook is fostering partnerships between industry leaders, government entities, and emerging innovators to ensure that technological progress translates into sustainable economic and social value for future generations across the region, while reinforcing long-term resilience and global competitiveness for the UAE.

As the UAE continues to position itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence, digital governance, and sustainable economic diversification, Ahmed represents a leadership approach closely aligned with the nation’s future-focused vision — one that combines strategic growth, institutional resilience, technological advancement, and long-term sustainable impact.