Abu Dhabi's dynamic property sector shines at IREIS 2025

Abu Dhabi’s real estate market has emerged as one of the region’s most dynamic and resilient sectors, driven by economic diversification, population growth, and strategic urban development. Over the past decade, the emirate has successfully transformed its property landscape, blending residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that cater to a growing and increasingly sophisticated market.

With rising demand for quality housing, innovative projects, and lucrative investment opportunities, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a global real estate powerhouse. The 14th edition of the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025) further reinforced this trajectory, showcasing the city’s thriving property sector and connecting buyers, investors, and developers in a single, high-energy platform.

Record Attendance Reflects Growing Confidence

IREIS 2025 concluded at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) with overwhelming success, attracting over 4,000 property buyers, brokers, and investors. The three-day exhibition offered attendees a unique opportunity to explore and book residential and commercial projects while benefiting from on-site discounts of 10–20%.

The strong turnout underscored growing confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate market. Population growth continues to fuel demand, with the emirate’s population reaching 4.13 million in 2024 — a 7.5% increase driven by employment opportunities in tourism, aviation, retail, housing, and construction. This demographic expansion has intensified pressure on the housing market, making IREIS a key event for bridging supply and demand.

Economic Diversification Driving Property Growth

Abu Dhabi’s property market growth is closely linked to broader economic trends. The World Bank projects the UAE economy to grow 4.6% in 2025, with non-oil sectors playing a central role. Tourism, retail, and construction have spurred employment and attracted residents, creating robust demand for quality housing. This economic momentum is reflected in property prices.

By mid-2025, apartment prices in Abu Dhabi had increased by 18% year-on-year, while villa prices rose by 14%. The exhibition highlighted the emirate’s ability to translate economic growth into tangible real estate opportunities, as developers reported brisk sales and strong interest from both local and international buyers.

Developers and Investment Opportunities on Display

IREIS 2025 hosted over 30 exhibitors from the UAE and abroad, including leading developers such as Reportage Properties, Danube Properties, Object 1, Dugasta Properties, Meta Homes Real Estate GGM, and Dia Properties, supported by firms like Arsenal and Grovy Developers. Participants showcased a diverse range of residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, with several announcing new ventures in response to high demand.

According to industry reports, Abu Dhabi currently has a Dh2.78 trillion ($758.79 billion) pipeline of active urban development projects, including Dh813 billion ($221.56 billion) dedicated to urban construction. The exhibition provided a platform for developers to announce future projects and for investors to engage directly with the market, reflecting a sector characterised by optimism and forward-looking growth.

On-Site Sales and Market Engagement

The exhibition also delivered impressive on-site sales. Reportage Properties revealed that most of its inventory had already been sold, with remaining luxury apartments and townhouses attracting significant interest. Visitors had the advantage of comparing multiple projects, accessing detailed property information, and securing bookings in a single location — a clear demonstration of IREIS’s role as both a marketplace and a networking hub.

Expanding Residential Supply

While demand remains high, Abu Dhabi’s residential supply is gradually catching up. Around 2,400 new units are expected to be delivered in 2025, with an accelerated pipeline projecting 10,400 units by the end of the year and over 11,000 units scheduled for 2026, according to Cavendish Maxwell. This growing inventory highlights the emirate’s commitment to meeting housing needs while offering diverse investment opportunities.

Record-Breaking Transactions and Market Confidence

The broader market performance mirrors the exhibition’s success. Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) reported a 39 percent increase in real estate transactions during the first half of 2025, reaching Dh51.72 billion compared to Dh37.2 billion in the same period of 2024. These record-breaking figures underscore the city’s appeal as a hub for both local and international capital.

Innovation and Forward-Looking Development

IREIS 2025 emphasised Abu Dhabi’s focus on innovation, with discussions on smart cities, tokenised property assets, and sustainable urban planning. The exhibition showcased the emirate’s commitment to combining high-quality construction with cutting-edge technology and investment potential, ensuring its place as a global leader in real estate development.