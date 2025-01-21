Abu Dhabi launches Dh13-billion strategy to become world’s first 'fully AI-native govt' by 2027

Artificial intelligence will be adopted in all digital services provided by Abu Dhabi Government by the year 2027, as per a new strategy it launched on Tuesday.

The emirate's media office also said the strategy will allocate Dh13 billion to digital infrastructure and aim to contribute more than Dh24 billion in Abu Dhabi's GDP.

The newly launched strategy will also help to create over 5,000 employment opportunities supporting Emiratisation efforts.

Implementing the 2025-2027 strategy will mean that 100 per cent of government operations in the emirate will be automated and digitalised and sovereign cloud computing will be adopted throughout the processes.

As part of the 'AI for All programme' under the strategy, the Abu Dhabi government is investing in training and empowering its citizens in AI applications. Additionally, over 200 innovative AI solutions will be implemented across government services, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for AI-driven innovation.

"By incorporating AI, cloud technologies, and data-driven insights into our government’s DNA, we will transform public service delivery, optimise government operations, and drive sustainable economic growth," said Ahmed Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE).