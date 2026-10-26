A7 International launches global USDT-to-bank platform for cross-border payments

The UAE dirham is among four currencies supported by A7 International, a new cross-border payment service that allows businesses and individuals to pay invoices using cryptocurrency while recipients receive funds through conventional bank transfers.

The platform, launched on October 13, supports settlements in UAE dirhams, US dollars, euros and Chinese yuan. Other currencies may be available by prior arrangement, according to the company.

Under the service, customers transfer USDT, a US dollar-pegged stablecoin, using the TRON blockchain. A7 then arranges a transfer through the SWIFT banking network to the account specified in the invoice.

Recipients do not need a cryptocurrency wallet or the ability to accept digital assets.

The company said it charges a commission of 0.3 per cent for businesses and individuals, with the total cost disclosed before a transaction is initiated. Payment processing starts from one business day.

A7 did not specify whether the platform is currently available to UAE-based customers or provide details of any regulatory approvals in the country.

Expansion into international markets

A7 was established in 2024 to facilitate international settlements for Russian businesses facing significant restrictions on cross-border payments due to Western sanctions. The company said it currently serves more than 15,000 businesses and processed more than 10 trillion rubles (over $110 billion) in transactions in 2025 alone.

Petr Fradkov, chairman of Bank PSB, one of A7’s shareholders, said A7 had adapted its existing payment service for remote use by customers outside Russia, citing demand from businesses in other countries.

"We have adapted our service so that it can be used remotely from anywhere in the world," Fradkov said.

He added that customers worldwide are seeking faster international transfers with fewer administrative requirements and greater transparency about fees.

According to A7, the service is restricted to jurisdictions where cryptocurrency transactions are permitted under local laws.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev have recently joined A7's supervisory board, according to Reuters.

AI used to assess payment risks

The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyse transactions and identify available payment routes.

Customers must register through A7's website and complete identity verification for individuals or corporate verification for businesses.

Users then upload an invoice and supporting documents. The system extracts information from the invoice and assists with completing the payment application.

A7 CEO Ilan Shor said the system assesses the sender, beneficiary, jurisdictions involved and transaction risks before recommending a payment route.

"The system compares compliance requirements with the capabilities of the existing payment infrastructure," Shor said.

The company said its routing system considers transaction costs, processing times, reliability and applicable restrictions.

Following completion of a transfer, customers receive a SWIFT confirmation or other payment documentation. The company also provides documents intended for currency and customs control requirements.