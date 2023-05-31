A World of Clinical Expertise

By Marc Antoine Zora Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 10:29 AM Last updated: Wed 31 May 2023, 10:32 AM

UAE's healthcare revolution unites digital innovation, proactive well-being, and sustainable practices

The future of healthcare in the UAE is at a pivotal point where rising health consciousness, technological advancements and a commitment to sustainability converge to create an environment for transformative change. As we move into the post-pandemic era, it is critical to understand and harness the value of these trends as we sculpt the emerging healthcare landscape.

Philips Health Trends Research for the UAE, produced in collaboration with Censuswide, an independent market research consultancy, offers a strategic roadmap for the future of healthcare.

Acceptance of digital health technologies

The study reveals that UAE residents are overwhelmingly accepting of digital health technologies in the country, with 95 per cent acknowledging their potential for enhancing health management. This presents an enormous opportunity for global MedTech trends such as AI adoption in diagnostics, telemedicine expansion, and data analytics for personalised care to facilitate access to specialised healthcare professionals, increase collaboration, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs.

A proactive approach to health

Another key finding is the strong inclination among respondents to adopt a proactive approach to health, with 88 per cent committed to enhancing their well-being. The heightened health awareness, spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic, is supported by a deeper understanding of healthy living, personal medical record management, mentor programs for guided health support, and doctors' access to patient information across hospitals. This shift in public perception presents a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to adjust their services and meet the growing demand for preventive care.

Sustainability in healthcare

Sustainability is a top concern for UAE residents, with an overwhelming 82 per cent believing that healthcare companies should prioritise it. To meet this demand, UAE healthcare providers are implementing initiatives to reduce environmental impact, promote sustainable practices, and strive for carbon negativity. One notable initiative is the UAE's active participation in COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, showcasing their commitment to sustainability in the healthcare sector. By aligning operations with sustainability goals, healthcare companies can meet the public's growing demand for eco-friendly and socially responsible services. This includes targeting energy efficiency, waste management, sustainable procurement, and active engagement in global climate action through COP28.

The UAE's readiness for change

Overall, the research shows that the UAE’s residents are more than ready to embrace the more patient-centric, proactive, technologically adaptive and sustainable approach to healthcare that we see starting to develop the world over. The country is well-positioned to deliver this transition in its healthcare approach led by the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071, which all gear the nation towards creating a world-class healthcare system.

By Marc Antoine Zora, General Manager and District Leader, Gulf and Levant, Philips Middle East