A strong new contender in utility pickups: HIMLA’s 2.3T + 8AT Powertrain leads the way

Against the backdrop of a global pickup market long dominated by international giants like Toyota and Ford, Chery has introduced an all-new pickup model — HIMLA. Equipped with a powerful diesel engine and a spacious, versatile cabin, HIMLA is designed to meet the core demands of overseas users, offering a fresh choice in the mid-to-large size pickup segment. Debuting at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the model is set to launch in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa later this year. This move marks a significant milestone in Chery’s global strategy and has the potential to reshape the competitive landscape of the global pickup market.

The introduction of HIMLA underscores Chery’s strong commitment to entering the pickup segment. With its 2.3T + 8AT powertrain and a cargo bed capacity of 1,276 L, HIMLA embodies Chery’s bold vision: Chinese pickups are no longer just utilitarian workhorses, they are engineered to tackle any terrain.

HIMLA features a 2.3T diesel engine that produces 120 kW of power and 420 N·m of torque, with 260 N·m available from just 1,000 rpm. A powertrain superior to industry standards provides excellent towing and hill-climbing ability, allowing HIMLA to tackle challenging terrains and heavy loads with ease — including a maximum gradeability of 95%. Mated to a ZF 8AT automatic transmission, this “golden powertrain combo” ensures smooth operation and helps lower ownership costs through the use of maintenance-free lubricants. With an average fuel consumption of approximately 8.7 L/100 km and a driving range of nearly 900 km, HIMLA offers outstanding practicality and efficiency.

The powerful powertrain enables HIMLA to tow up to 3 tons, making it capable of hauling RVs and yachts with ease, placing it among the top performers in its segment. With a best-in-segment 33° approach angle, 24° departure angle, and 220 mm ground clearance, HIMLA confidently tackles challenging terrain without underbody concerns, delivering superior all-scenario passability that leads its class. The 4WD variant can be equipped with an optional rear differential lock. This feature ensures that torque is effectively distributed to the rear wheel with traction in scenarios such as cross-axle terrain or when one rear wheel loses grip — for instance, if one side is stuck in mud, sand, snow, or ice while the other remains on stable ground. By preventing power loss to a spinning wheel, it significantly enhances traction and driving efficiency in challenging conditions. This not only improves escape capability in difficult conditions but also ensures smooth and efficient power delivery when climbing steep inclines or navigating rocky paths, reducing the risk of stalling or sliding backward due to loss of traction.

As Chery’s global intelligent and multi-purpose pickup, HIMLA delivers not only robust power but also a spacious 1,276-liter cargo bed—outpacing rivals like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, and GWM Poer. With a payload capacity exceeding 1,000 kg, it stands among the best in its segment, offering ample room for both commercial and leisure use. Paired with the rugged performance of its diesel engine, HIMLA is built to tackle a wide variety of applications with ease.

For farmers and agricultural workers, HIMLA’s substantial torque ensures reliable performance when towing trailers or carrying heavy farming equipment, while its spacious bed easily accommodates crops, feed, or tools. For business owners, whether making deliveries to wholesale markets or transporting materials to construction sites, it offers ample cargo capacity and dependable operation—helping reduce operating costs. For outdoor enthusiasts, the diesel-powered HIMLA is more than capable of tackling rugged mountain roads, and its large cargo bed can comfortably store tents, bicycles, and other adventure gear, making it the ideal vehicle for family expeditions into nature.

The introduction of HIMLA signals a new competitor in the utility pickup segment — one that prioritises value and user experience like never before. From snow-capped mountains to high plateaus, from farmlands to urban markets, Chery HIMLA is entering global markets with its robust performance and generous cargo space, offering a fresh option for pickup users across Latin America and beyond. As overseas deliveries commence, HIMLA is set to redefine the way pickups are used around the world.

