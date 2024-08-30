A New Dimension to Human Interaction

Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro with his Humanoid Avatar.

Imagine a world where convenience is at the touch of a button, where robots seamlessly integrate into daily life, enhancing productivity and redefining our reality. From healthcare to hospitality, and manufacturing to maintenance, robots are revolutionising every sector, offering unprecedented efficiency and precision.

Yet, as these mechanical marvels become increasingly ubiquitous, questions arise: Will the essence of human interaction be lost? Are jobs at risk of being overshadowed by their robotic counterparts? To address these concerns, Dr Hiroshi Ishiguro, Professor, Department of Systems, University of Osaka delves into Japan's robotic prowess. Professor Ishiguro explains Japan's visionary approach that aims to create avatars that serve as extensions of ourselves, allowing for remote presence and interaction in unprecedented ways. By examining the profound implications of this technology, Professor Ishiguro offers insights into how Japan’s advancements can harmonise with human values, ensuring that the rise of robots enhances rather than diminishes the human experience.

“Thanks to the large language model, we could overcome the bottleneck issue in robotics. While we have been working on interactive conversational robots for over 20 years, the major difficulty was always the conversations. However, the large language model could solve those challenges completely. Now, we can use robots and conversational agents in real life. Especially in Japan, our culture is quite positive towards integrating robots into daily life. So, I truly believe that within ten years, we will be using many human-like robotic agents in our society.”

The Second Boom

of Humanoid Robotics

In recent years, the robotics industry has witnessed a remarkable resurgence, often referred to as the "second boom of humanoid robots." According to Professor Hiroshi Ishiguro, this new wave of advancements is driven by the integration of large language models with humanoid robots, a leap that promises to revolutionise the field.

This surge follows the first boom over two decades ago, marked by the development of groundbreaking robots like Honda's Asimo and Sony's QRIO. Today, companies like Boston Dynamics, OpenAI, and Tesla are pushing the envelope, creating robots that are increasingly human-like in their interactions and capabilities.

Professor Ishiguro notes: "We are in the second boom of the humanoid. OpenAI is building a human robot. Some other AI companies, right? Tesla is also developing the human-like robot because large language models are pretty good for humans."

With this integration, the future of robotics looks promising. "If we tightly couple robots and large language models, the robot is going to be like a human. As this technology continues to evolve, we can expect humanoid robots to become an integral part of daily life, especially in cultures like Japan's, which are open to robotic integration," Professor Ishiguro explains.

Techno-Human Revolution

In the ever-evolving landscape of robotics, Professor Ishiguro highlights a pivotal distinction between humans and animals: technology.

"Technology is an evolution for humans. Without it, we cannot be humans," Ishiguro asserts. This profound synergy between humanity and technology is driving the second boom in humanoid robotics.

Professor Ishiguro elaborates: "We are living in different countries, but still, we can talk using smartphones. Vaccinations for Covid-19, and antibiotics – these are all technologies. We cannot separate humans and technologies."

This seamless integration extends to robotics, where AI and humanoids are becoming indispensable. "Definitely, we want to use more AIs, more robots. For example, the humanoid can guide people in amusement parks and stations, and we can consider so many applications," says Ishiguro. As Japan faces a declining population and immigration challenges, robots offer a solution. Ishiguro notes: "Our population is going down to half of the current population within 50 years. Therefore, we need to use robots more to have seamless interactions."

Professor Ishiguro envisions a future where robots enhance human life, increase productivity, and provide better job opportunities. "By using AI and robots, we can have a much better life," he concludes.

Dubai: The Future Hub of Robotic Innovation

As robotics continues to break new ground, Professor Ishiguro underscores the strategic importance of international collaborations. Dubai stands out as a crucial partner in these efforts, thanks to its unique position as a global hub. "Dubai is quite international, with 90 per cent of people coming from different countries. It's the hub of airlines, making it a very convenient place," says Professor Ishiguro. Professor Ishiguro envisions Dubai not just as a physical nexus but as a virtual one. "Dubai needs to become a cyber-physical, virtual world hub. With avatars, we wouldn't need long flights. Dubai can be the hub of a virtual world," he explains. This vision aligns with the city's eagerness to adopt new technologies. "This country is quite good for accepting new technologies. Compared to the West, they don't like to use human-like robots or human-like avatars. It's quite hard," says Ishiguro. In his strategic approach, Ishiguro aims to develop international markets from Dubai, leveraging its open and progressive stance. "Japan is very local and it is not so easy to be international. Dubai is international from the beginning and has a positive culture to accept new technologies," he concludes. Through such collaborations, Dubai is set to redefine its role on the global stage, embracing the future of robotics and virtual connectivity. Future Outlook of the Robotics Industry The future of the robotics industry appears poised for significant expansion, driven by advancements in industrial robots and autonomous driving technology. Yahoo Finance latest data predicts a remarkable 24.4 per cent growth in the market, projecting it to reach $231.85 billion by 2030. He underscores that this growth primarily pertains to industrial applications and autonomous vehicles, rather than interactive conversational robots, which are still in nascent stages. Highlighting the potential sectors for growth, Professor Ishiguro suggests that humanoid robots could soon find roles in security, albeit at an initial scale. He acknowledges the current developmental phase of humanoid robotics, emphasizing the need for substantial advancements in the next three to five years to catalyse widespread adoption. Reflecting on the trajectory of robotics, Professor Ishiguro draws parallels with autonomous driving technology, which took three decades to mature into a viable market. Similarly, he predicts a gradual evolution for conversational interactive robots, urging patience and sustained research efforts.

Offering advice to students and researchers entering the field, Professor Ishiguro stresses the interdisciplinary nature of robotics. He believes that robotics will increasingly bridge the gap between engineering and social sciences, offering profound insights into cognitive functions and human behaviour.