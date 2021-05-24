Yeepeey! No extra cost

The objective is to eliminate the mark-ups and reduce the service fees to give users the ability to stay home and order essentials more frequently

A newly launched e-grocery mobile app, Yeepeey, is looking to tap the opportunity wherein its users can shop from neighbourhood grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets from the comfort of their homes or offices by paying the same prices and enjoying the same promotions and discounts as displayed in the store delivered within 30-45 minutes.

Yeepeey's objective is to eliminate the mark-ups and reduce the service fees to a minimum or even free in some cases in order to give users the ability to stay home and order their essentials more frequently at in-store prices.

Yeepeey also gives an advantage to its users by reflecting in-store promotions and discounts as soon as they hit the store on the app in real-time.

With a vision to create an extensive q-commerce eco-system, the new e-grocery startup promises to change the way consumers shop, spend and save on groceries and more by subsidizing the current cost of convenience that customers have to pay while shopping.

The start-up was conceptualised in 2019 after Monish Chandiramani, 25, Co-founder of Yeepeey, realised that he is spending way more money on the same amount of groceries when shopping through the e-grocery apps available then.

Chandiramani says: "Ordering basic essentials via an e-grocery app was way more expensive than buying it from the store itself. Even though the convenience plays a major role, consumers still don't like to pay extra mark-ups over and above the prices displayed in the grocery stores in addition to the exorbitant delivery fee. With the ease in movement restrictions, consumers would simply prefer walking down to their nearby stores for small purchases.

"Yeepeey's aim is to provide the most pocket friendly shopping experience to its users by listing all the local grocery stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets on the app with no extra mark-ups on prices and keeping the services charges minimum and even free in some cases. As per new market trends, the growth in the e-grocery sector is expected to be dependent on the frequency of orders than the number of users."

Speaking of the sustainable revenue model, Chandiramani adds: "Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, consumer shopping patterns and choices have almost changed forever. Consumers now prefer taking precautionary measures and avoid being in crowded areas such as hypermarkets and would rather have as much possible delivered to their doorstep. However, we did observe that customers were having to pay a heavy price for the convenience and that's the problem we're trying to solve by subsidising the cost of convenience without compromising on the quality. While the pandemic has surely plunged the world into the future of technology,

Yeepeey aims at increasing accessibility of products and services as apart from convenience, there is a large diaspora that cannot physically travel to stores for various reasons and need essentials delivered. Its initial vertical is groceries and essentials and over time, we would be branching out to include new verticals and cover a wider footprint across UAE, which is proudly our homeground."

"The acceptance of platforms like ours across merchants and consumers has drastically accelerated due to the pandemic which poses a great opportunity for a business like ours to digitize not just online shopping but also other aspects of the value chain in the post-pandemic world. Our growth is evident from the 300 per cent increase in our users since our official launch in February and on-boarding of more than 50 merchants, large, medium and small, such as Union Coop, E-City, Blue Mart and many more," added Jatin Sharma, 25, Co-founder, Yeepeey.

Through Yeepeey's app, users can connect with grocery stores and supermarkets in their vicinity and receive their items in 30-45 minutes or less. Prices are the same as those displayed in-store with subsidised or free delivery.

Yeepeey has covered over 150 stores and activated 50 merchants on app across 30 localities in Dubai since its official launch. Some of the popular localities in Dubai serviced by Yeepeey includes Business Bay, Barsha, JLT, JBR, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Downtown Dubai, Bur Dubai, Karama, Greens, Lakes and Emirates Hills.

Yeepeey is further slated to expand its operation by including bakeries, confectionaries, flower shops, pet care and a lot more as additional offerings to create an end-to-end ecosystem for its users and public at large.

What makes Yeepeey different? Yeepeey has been able to establish its position as Dubai's first pocket friendly e-grocery application with its objective of giving convenience to its users, at the right price.

Based on the pocket-friendly motto, our differentiators are as below:

Same as store prices and no extra mark-ups on the products

One of the lowest-in-market service fee

Real-time in-store promotions on the application whereby, customers can experience an in-store experience by availing exactly the same discounts and offers in Yeepeey's application

Yeepeey currently has more than 50,000 products on its application ranging from fruits, vegetables, dairy, fresh meat and fish, kitchen consumables, and a lot more

Across Dubai coverage including large, medium and small stores to service delivery within 30-45 mins with the same freshness and at economical prices

Expansion plans in the region

As of now, Yeepeey has covered most areas in Dubai and hence, are capable of fulfilling orders in a span of 30-45 mins within Dubai. The intention is to continue to focus on strengthening our presence in Dubai until the end of Q3 2021 and then expand into other parts of the UAE starting from Abu Dhabi. UAE would remain its focal point until Q2 2022 so as to ensure it has an extremely strong footing in the home ground.

Sharma adds: "Between Q2 and Q3 2022 is when we will start building our presence in Saudi Arabia following which, we will decide our next market within the GCC. Aside from the geographical expansion, we also will be having a service expansion/diversification beyond groceries that would include flowers and pet shops confectionaries, and a lot more in the months to come."