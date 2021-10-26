Xiaomi continues to excel

Launches 11T and 11T Pro, packed with market leading smartphone technology

Xiaomi corporation, founded in 2010 is a Chinese leading consumer and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT (internet of things) platform at its core. The company believes in making quality technology accessible to everyone through its vision of ‘making friends with users and being the coolest company in the user’s hearts.

In a short span of time, Xiaomi has become one of the leading smartphone companies in the world with its market share in terms of smartphone shipments, ranked at number two globally in the second quarter of 2021. Its products are present in more than 100 countries and regions, allowing the brand to make it in the Fortune Global 500 list for the third year, this time at the 338th place, up 84 places over last year.

In its quest to continuously pursue innovations, and provide high-quality user experience and operational efficiency, Xiaomi has relentlessly built amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. The latest addition in its line-up has been the introduction of 11T and 11T Pro, and the refreshed, stylish mid-level phone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in the UAE.

The 11T Pro 12+256GB comes with a gift of Xiaomi Flipbuds Pro worth Dh599. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in three variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB and is available from official Xiaomi channels, while 6GB+128GB can be purchased exclusively from Amazon. The retail price starts from Dh1,199.

The 11T Pro is available in three colours with a brushed finish including Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It comes in two variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. With a starting price of Dh2399, 11T Pro is available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels across the UAE.

Xiaomi has power-packed the new devices with 120W hypercharge technology that fully charges the mobile phone in just 17 minutes, thanks to its innovative technologies such as dual charge pumps, dual-cell battery structure, MTW, graphene application on Li-ion battery and Mi-FC technology. The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform delivers the power needed to propel a plethora of AI features that come to the latest Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi’s 11T Pro display features a beautiful 6.67’’ 120Hz AMOLED flat display with TrueColor, 1 billion colours, and 1000 nits peak brightness. The display delivers smooth visuals and extreme responsiveness without compromising battery life with its 120Hz AdaptiveSync and up to 480Hz touch sampling rate at 2400 x 1080 resolution, making it perfect for both gaming or watching content on stream. The 11T Pro’s screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. For audio, Xiaomi 11T Pro’s dedicated dual speakers deliver with Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos support for its speakers

As expected, Xiaomi’s 11T Pro cameras retain the same design. It has the 108MP wide angle, 2x telemacro, and a 120° ultra-wide angle, combined with AI computational capabilities, 4K HDR10+ recording, more than 1 billion colours, which enable it to optimise for brightness, colour and contrast ratios frame-by-frame. Its macro camera is one of the best-in-class that beats out many of its competitors. Video can be pushed to 8K resolution or 4K 60fps and it has an assortment of fun modes that many will like for both photography and video.

As far as software goes, the 11T Pro runs android 11 MIUI and runs very similar to the iOS-style control centre which makes things easier for users who are migrating from the Apple platform. It also runs on 5G which is to be expected. The Snapdragon 888 chipset, mostly reserved for premium devices powers the 11T Pro that brings a chock full of performance gains for video shooting, photography and gaming.

“With the kind of features that we are offering , these are definitely one of the most innovative devices at highly competitive prices,” said Arjun Batra, country manager for UAE and Jordan at Xiaomi.

“If you check any other phone with such kind of features which has hypercharge with zero to 100 per cent in just 17 minutes, honestly, there is no other phone in the market that can actually do that. It also comes with a 5,000 mAH battery. The devices are equipped with Qualcomm processor which is one of the most advanced processors at the moment available in the market,” he added.

Batra said the 11T series is targeted at officegoers, business people and tech geeks who would like to explore photography and videography. “While the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is more towards female consumers who like to take selfies for Snapchat or Instagram stories,” he said.

The Xiaomi country manager is very positive about the market outlook because the economy has revived very well, especially with Covid-19 cases going down drastically in the country while events like Expo 2020 Dubai and Gitex will further improve the sentiments.

“We are very optimistic that the market is going to rebound strongly,” said Batra.