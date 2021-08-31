The total package

Nikai launches first WebOS TV in the UAE, revolutionising the television viewing experience

Nikai electronics, one of the fastest-growing electronic and home appliances brands in the Middle East, Africa and Asia has officially unveiled the first webOS TV in the UAE, equipped with original licensed version of apps like Amazon, Netflix, Youtube and Shahid apart from tons of others that are downloadable from the LG website!

This makes Nikai one of the first private-label brands in the region to introduce the webOS TV across the GCC Markets. The new Nikai range of 4K UHD TV comes equipped with the kernel-based webOS operating system originally owned by LG. The LED’s have been given a new facelift in terms of design by being more minimalistic and include a ribbon-like customisable launch bar at the bottom of the screen. The system gives viewers access to all apps, settings, and other features of the TV in one go.

Unlike the regular Android TVs, where customers need to close an app and go to the home screen to open another one, the launch bar on Nikai’s WebOS TVs can be used to toggle between screens without exiting an app that is already open.

Sanjeev Jain, COO at Nikai commented: “We strive to provide our customers with the most advanced technology in order to deliver unrivalled viewing experiences and cutting-edge designs that complement their everyday lives. We are pleased to offer an enhanced viewing experience to our customers in the region. In the TV world, consumers have the choice of LED’s that are largely dominated by Android TVs. Adding WebOS TV to our product portfolio provides our customers with a choice of well-proven TV operating systems. We are proud to have been one of the first brands to have offered this product in 2021."

Intuitive and simple, the interface of the WebOS is what makes it stand out from the rest. The latest WebOS TV by Nikai comes with two remote control devices with the additional one being a magic remote, making navigation much easier with its point and click functionality. The pointer moves on the screen as you move the remote just like you would use a mouse on a PC. This makes it much easier to type text on Nikai TV.

Karthik Moorthy, Vice President — Sales and Strategy at Nikai said: “The latest launch underlines Nikai’s commitment to constant improvement and delivering superiority in terms of latest technologies to new-age users. The brand, since its inception, has continued to innovate operations and surprise customers with superior product offerings that come packed with stunning features at affordable prices. This launch will also bolster the brand’s leadership stance in the UAE and wider region while giving customers more reasons to prefer Nikai over other brands when they think of Smart TV viewing.”

The latest LED TV from Nikai comes with a frameless design and metal stand and is available in a wide range of sizes starting from 50” UHD SMART, 55” UHD SMART, 58” UHD SMART, 65” UHD SMART, 75” UHD SMART. For maximum viewing experience, the TV boasts of a quad-core processor, HDR for that perfect imaging and viewing experience and DOLBY ATMOS for the exquisite sound apart from offering 1.5 GB RAM and eight GB ROM.

The latest television will be available at Nikai’s Retail Showroom and the LuLu Chain of Hypermarkets. The product will also be available through the company’s network in KSA and other GCC countries shortly.