Reconnect approaching to Athenian Riviera
An innovative event is coming to shake the waters of the Athenian Riviera and upgrade high-tech exhibitions, overturning everything we knew so far.
Reconnect is the first high-tech exhibition to be held right next to the beach - with the signature of Z Empire – in Athens. It will take place from September 28 to October 1 at Grand Resort Lagonissi. All the key players of the electronics industry from all around Greece and abroad will be present. Decision-makers, manufacturers, retailers, and technology experts will join forces in one event that has never happened before in Greece.
For three days, in the specially designed spaces of Grand Resort Lagonissi, the participants will have the opportunity to use the CEO Lounge and network through a series of live sessions and activities - such as 90' to impress where each company will present its portfolio and services. All these will take place during the exhibition in the specially designed and state-of-the-art booths that are tailor-made to the needs of each participant.
But the whole experience of Reconnect does not stop here. After the exhibition, for three consecutive nights, special themed parties, gala dinners, and fashion shows will take place at Achillion Ribas, a magnificent venue overlooking the Saronic Gulf. Greek and non-Greek designers, a different one every night, will present their creations and carry us away to a unique experience that combines business and pleasure.
Reconnect, hosted by Z Empire, offers a new experience to both exhibitors and visitors. It is a truly unique event that no one should miss.
TICKETS: https://www.zreconnect.com/plans-pricing
-
Business & Technology Review
Nature. Nurture. Future
Singapore will present its vision of a sustainable, liveable and... READ MORE
-
Business & Technology Review
One to rule them all
The new Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless gaming and mobile... READ MORE
-
Business & Technology Review
An oasis of possibilities
Wondering how B2B online marketplace helps boost operational... READ MORE
-
Business & Technology Review
Attract the right talent
Embrace the power of people as the key to outperforming your... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Emirates issues guidelines for...
GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Residents of all emirates can travel to Dubai
UAE authorities resumed visit visa, entry permits from August 30. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Pakistani artist to display 'largest'...
Showcases world's largest Quran on canvas with aluminium and gold-... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
Technology
Apple iPhone 13 to feature satellite connectivity
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla