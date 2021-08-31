Reconnect approaching to Athenian Riviera

An innovative event is coming to shake the waters of the Athenian Riviera and upgrade high-tech exhibitions, overturning everything we knew so far.

Reconnect is the first high-tech exhibition to be held right next to the beach - with the signature of Z Empire – in Athens. It will take place from September 28 to October 1 at Grand Resort Lagonissi. All the key players of the electronics industry from all around Greece and abroad will be present. Decision-makers, manufacturers, retailers, and technology experts will join forces in one event that has never happened before in Greece.

For three days, in the specially designed spaces of Grand Resort Lagonissi, the participants will have the opportunity to use the CEO Lounge and network through a series of live sessions and activities - such as 90' to impress where each company will present its portfolio and services. All these will take place during the exhibition in the specially designed and state-of-the-art booths that are tailor-made to the needs of each participant.

But the whole experience of Reconnect does not stop here. After the exhibition, for three consecutive nights, special themed parties, gala dinners, and fashion shows will take place at Achillion Ribas, a magnificent venue overlooking the Saronic Gulf. Greek and non-Greek designers, a different one every night, will present their creations and carry us away to a unique experience that combines business and pleasure.

Reconnect, hosted by Z Empire, offers a new experience to both exhibitors and visitors. It is a truly unique event that no one should miss.

TICKETS: https://www.zreconnect.com/plans-pricing