One to rule them all

The new Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless gaming and mobile headset with four-in-one wireless USB-C connectivity compatible with several devices is designed for immersive home gaming and seamless on-the-go audio

Razer, one of the leading global lifestyle brands for gamers, recently announced the Barracuda X Wireless Multi-platform Gaming and Mobile Headset, for gaming on multiple devices at home or outdoors. Offering true versatility and freedom backed by long-lasting comfort, powerful drivers, and a crystal-clear mic, the Barracuda X is an all-purpose, four-in-one wireless headset compatible with PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android devices.

Many modern wireless headsets are designed for use either at home or on the go, and switching between devices can be a time-consuming process, with unpairing and pairing over Bluetooth often leading to connection issues. The Barracuda X has been designed with ease of use and versatility in mind — with its reliable ultra-low latency wireless connection combined with a comfortable, sleek, and ergonomic design, powerful Razer TriForce drivers and a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, it is the perfect all-in-one-solution for multi-platform gaming.

“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true four-in-one wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are."

Breakthrough design

The Barracuda X was developed from the ground up as a versatile, multi-platform headset with a strong focus on style and comfort. Razer’s engineering team used their years of expertise to integrate Razer’s industry-leading audio technologies in a comfortable wireless gaming headset equally suited to indoor and outdoor use.

The Barracuda X has undergone an extensive design process, dictated by fit, comfort, and simplicity, resulting in a concave surfaced design for reduced bulk, clean lines and a harmonious blend between the yoke and ear cup, for a sleek, stylish look. The low-profile ear cups are angled to fit every ear shape and can be adjusted and swivelled for a personalized fit. With plush memory foam ear cushions, and a thick, soft, lightweight headband for a pressure-free fit, the Barracuda X weighs just 250 gm, perfect for all-day comfort.

Effortless plug and play

The Barracuda X comes fully equipped with all the necessary accessories for the ultimate out-of-the-box multi-device experience. At the heart of the multi-platform capability of the Barracuda X is the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C Dongle, with which the Barracuda X can be seamlessly connected to a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch or Android devices as a plug and play device with no pairing process or software and driver downloads required.

For situations where a USB-C connection isn’t available, the Barracuda X is supplied with a USB-C to USB-A adapter cable, ideal for PC or docked Nintendo Switch use, and for further compatibility, a four-pole, 3.5mm jack is also available when an analogue connection is needed. The Barracuda X is also supplied with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, for a battery life of up to 20 hours of continuous use.

Fine-tuned for full fidelity

The Barracuda X features the latest in Razer’s audio technology. Using the Razer TriForce 40mm Drivers, the Barracuda X provides high-end audio performance for bright and clear audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass, delivering an immersive audio experience.

Featuring a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, the Razer Barracuda X supplies ultra-clear voice comms, regardless of the platform you're gaming on. The microphone on the Barracuda X offers improved voice isolation excluding more ambient noise from the back and sides, increased sensitivity for a greater low-frequency response, and an optimised housing for added clarity and accurate voice pick-up.

The Barracuda X wireless gaming headset is the one headset to play them all, with versatility, a lightweight design and a simple plug-and-play wireless connection for seamless four-in-one use across PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.