Nurturing innovation, excellence

Canadian University Dubai provides its students with the skills and tools necessary to succeed as leaders in their community

Brand new campus

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) recently expanded to City Walk, an urban playground in the heart of downtown Dubai. Its new avant-guarde campus adds to student life by inspiring entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, as well as hosting state-of-the-art amenities tailored to a new advanced teaching model. The expansion includes a wide range of laboratories and research facilities, media studios, high-tech classrooms, a multipurpose theatre, a gymnasium, a dedicated student centre, as well as dining and entertainment options in and around the campus. The ideal location, vibrant community, and contemporary architecture makes CUD the best place for students to learn, innovate, and explore.

Supporting the UAE's vision

In parallel with the vision of the UAE, CUD is committed to providing students with an international academic experience, grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the nation. By creating an environment conducive to continual learning and improvement, CUD provides its students with the tools necessary to succeed as leaders in the community, within a field of their choice.

Entrepreneurship and innovation

CUD offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes across a variety of disciplines including Architecture and Interior Design, Communication and Media, Engineering, Applied Science and Technology, Management, Creative Industries, Environmental Health Sciences, and Social Sciences, including Psychology and Applied Sociology.

Taught by experts in these fields, students can get involved in research under the supervision of the faculty, and upon graduation are exposed to a wide range of professional opportunities.

CUD's recently added degree programmes; the Bachelor of Science in Cyber Security, Software Design, and Computer Science, was created to empower students to be future-ready. Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor, said: "Embodying the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, we place great emphasis on a non-conventional approach to teaching and learning."

Canadian education in the UAE

CUD offers a quality, internationally recognised education, accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education - Higher Education Affairs. Its academic programmes are designed to prepare students for professional practice in their chosen field where they can gain employability skills that are significant to today's job market.

Ranked 42 in the Arab region and ninth in the UAE (according to the 2021 QS World University Rankings), CUD has attracted industry recognition from several leading international professional bodies including the International Advertising Association (IAA), the Public Relations Association of America (PRSA), the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), the Chartered Financial Analyst Affiliate Program (CFA), and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Association of Arab Universities (AAru) further proving the effectiveness of its industry-informed programmes and the increased desire for a Canadian education.

Adapting to rapid digitisation

CUD's programmes are inspired by entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation. By adopting non-conventional approach to teaching and learning, the university provides its students with an international academic experience, guided by the highest educational and corporate ethics to add value to the personal and professional lives of graduates and the communities in which CUD serves.

Student benefits

CUD understands the importance of accessibility to education. It has implemented a possibility of a 20 per cent Study Scholarship for the Fall 2021 undergraduate and graduate programmes in addition to the other scholarships students may qualify for, such as:

- Academic Excellence Scholarship

- Sports Scholarship

- Financial Hardship Scholarship

- Special Needs Scholarship

- Special Talent Scholarship

CUD is a portal to Canadian education, providing students with the option of beginning a higher education degree in Dubai and transferring their earned credits to one of its Canadian or other international partners. Studying abroad opens many opportunities, enabling students to appreciate other cultures, experience life in another country, and gain a greater understanding of the world.

Prof. Karim Chelli

President and Vice-Chancellor

Canadian University Dubai

"CUD takes pride in providing our students with a leading-edge curriculum tailored to a quality Canadian education experience, as well as creating opportunities for students to pursue their academic goals and career aspirations in Canada and abroad."