Illuminating the path

Erik Linquier, Commissioner General for France at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Chairman of COFREX sheds light on the recently completed France Pavilion

Light is the architectural theme for the France Pavilion, which will be expressed in various forms throughout the visitors' journey, offering a unique and unforgettable experience.

At the heart of the project lies a key idea: starting the visitor experience right at the France Pavilion esplanade so that the entrance queue itself becomes an experience, thereby ensuring a fully immersive experience from the moment each visitor sets foot in the France Pavilion. Its design will be accentuated by light shows that both children and adults will love.

The France Pavilion has now been completed and is the fifth largest pavilion on-site with 5,100 sqm of built area and the eighth-highest pavilion towering at 21 metres, offering spectacular views of key landmarks of Expo 2020's Mobility District, such as Alif, the Mobility Pavilion, one of the three towering entry portals and Al Wasl Plaza's steel dome, to name a few.

Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo, Franck Riester, French Minister for Foreign Trade, and Economic attractiveness, were welcomed to officialise the France Pavilion completion.

For the special occasion, several dignitaries from both France and the UAE attended. Our premium sponsors Accor, CNES, EDF, Lacoste and Renault witnessed the France Pavilion completion, who will showcase their innovations to the million visitors during the six months Expo.

To symbolise the France Pavilion's completion, the last tree garden - an acacia arabica - was planted on the France Pavilion's promenade. This esplanade promenade was designed as a flânerie and relaxation space for visitors, adorned with endemic trees.

Lightspeed Inspiration

France is assuming its responsibilities and establishing itself as an international driving force for change. With the slogan 'France, Lightspeed Inspiration', the France Pavilion is committed to highlighting French talent and companies that play a role in implementing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and contribute to human advances.

The France Pavilion will echo this act of commitment towards the construction of a new economic, social, and cultural model. This will be conveyed by mobilising a collective to think about the world of tomorrow with all its diversity, to redefining progress. France is fully aligned to express its vision of environmental transformation and innovation to build a better tomorrow.

French Innovation

The France Pavilion is committed to displaying French talent, including entrepreneurs, academics, companies, start-ups, and communities that propose innovative solutions. The permanent exhibition will showcase concrete examples of French savoir-faire and excellence in mobility, space exploration, culture, arts, etc. The event programming will also be full of innovative actors involved in the UN SDGs.

World expos are not only an opportunity to present innovations but also an opportunity to grow business models by facilitating networking between companies of all sizes. We provide a platform for companies around the world to have a chance to seize business opportunities and forge international partnerships to drive growth. It will play a part in the economic rebound of France.

Sustainability initiatives

The France Pavilion is aligned with Expo 2020's commitment to respect the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, to demonstrate ways to attain a better and more sustainable future for all. France's contribution to achieving these SDGs, including combatting climate change, is an objective of responsible development and economic growth, crucial in the post-Covid rebound.

We have strong energy-savings ambitions - 60 per cent of energy consumption will be produced by the pavilion itself thanks to the photovoltaic solar tiles installed on the roof and façade.

Another interesting feature is a system that naturally cools the air indoors and reduces AC consumption by 20 per cent. The adiabatic exchanger is an ecological solution in which balmy air passes through a wet exchanger. As it evaporates, water absorbs calories from the air, which in turn cools it down.

We also strive to achieve 85 per cent of recycled waste. This information will be live communicated at the pavilion's entrance in our 'energetic clock'.

