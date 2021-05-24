Health at your fingertips

Rizek is the first 'super app' for on-demand home healthcare services in the UAE. According to Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO, this year has been fundamental to growing the scope of the company

Technology has been defining the most vital of industries around us for a long time now. From the way we shop, to the way we clean, learn, and train - everything has been influenced by technology's evolution. Of all, medicine and healthcare have seen a paradigm shift in the way services and products are delivered, procedures are performed, and research is conducted - all with the help of technology.

Amid this growth, the pandemic in 2020 triggered a new trend in the industry - the need for online access and on-demand home service. This is a market that is pegged to grow by $ 4730.31 billion between 2021 and 2025, thereby accelerating the market's growth momentum at a stunning CAGR of 70.15 per cent. As reports state, monthly calls to home service providers increased by 36 per cent from February 2020 to July 2020, as the in-person interactions were limited by the pandemic led restrictions. This trend is likely to continue as on-demand services offer unmatched ease to customers and also ensure their safety in times like these.

The on-demand home services industry is expected to see 53 per cent growth between 2020 and 2024. In response, many home services companies are creating new bundling packages and promotions to assist consumers with their home improvement projects.

One such company that has championed this mode of services in the UAE is Rizek. As one of the fastest-growing Abu Dhabi-based start-ups, Rizek is the first 'super app' for on-demand home services in the country. With its vision and innovation, Rizek became the first app in the world to provide at-home Covid-19 vaccinations and the first in the Middle East region to add at-home PCR test services to its offerings.

In its drive to offer the best medical services at people's fingertips, Rizek has assisted a number of small labs as well as offered a helping hand to nurses and healthcare personnel, who have been on full alert from the onset of the pandemic.

To further strengthen its commitment to align with and facilitate the UAE government's plan to make Covid-19 testing available to all citizens and residents across the country, Rizek has been consistently pioneering solutions to help combat and limit the spread of the pandemic through offerings, such as free disinfection services for labour camps, and was the first platform to launch on-demand sanitisation services.

To take this one step ahead and further strengthen the fight against the pandemic, Rizek has partnered with G42 Healthcare, a leading health technology company based in Abu Dhabi, to provide UAE residents with PCR tests. Under this association, customers can place an order for the PCR test and can get it serviced by Biogenix Labs, G42 Healthcare's laboratory services company. Adding to the convenience promise, the test results are then sent directly to the customer.

The partnership with G42 Healthcare further consolidates Rizek's trustworthiness and reliability as an innovative, fundamental healthcare service, with an ambition that matches those of the wise leadership and their vision of the future. Through this partnership with G42 Healthcare, the company is bringing the PCR testing to users' doorsteps, emphasising their well-being and presenting them with safe and convenient patient care.

Leading the charge in bringing the best of services under one umbrella, the partnership defines the role and vision of Rizek towards a healthier, happier, and more convenient future.