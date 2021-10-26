Harnessing potential of an idea

APPSTIRR has a history of creating customer-focused products by providing unparalleled services to its clients

APPSTIRR, New York’s leading software development company, has officially opened its doors in Dubai following the city’s boom in technology and digital transformation. APPSTIRR is a product-centric software development company now providing its clients in the UAE with services of creating long-lasting products. The company’s clients range from government organizations to enterprises and startups. Currently, APPSTIRR has delivered projects that have generated more than $20 million in revenue over the last two years.

APPSTIRR was built on the idea of harnessing the power of technology by realising the potential of every individual with a great idea. APPSTIRR has a history of creating customer-focused products by providing unparalleled services to its clients. APPSTIRR possesses extensive experience in mobile app development in IOS, Android, and native, having worked with clients on over 500 projects globally to ensure they reach their desired goal, assisting them every step of the way. The leading software and app development company assists individuals in creating a broad range of applications, including e-commerce, business, utility, lifestyle, news, and social media mobile applications.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, APPSTIRR aims to support the local economy in developing a sustainable digital economy. Dubai is aiming to increase coders from 64,000 to 100,000 in the next 12 months, and APPSTIRR is poised to help accelerate Dubai’s goal.

The leading app and software development company has expanded its expertise to individuals of the UAE, a growing market for entrepreneurs and the digital world that are ready to set up and start their own business. APPSTIRR thrives on its streamlined process due to providing clients with a personalized and thorough approach in developing a leading app. The precise development framework at APPSTIRR allows several phases such as discovery, problem statement identification, user persona, and journey mapping to the final execution ensuring clients receive an innovative outcome. APPSTIRR is not only a software and app development company but also an innovative partner to all the clients they have worked with.

When looking through APPSTIRR’s portfolio of work, one of their biggest projects included the development of a software solution for a UK-based real estate developer. The project involved digitising their back-end and front-end to increase the efficiency of the workflow by managing all operations through the application APPSTIRR developed for them. Apart from working for individuals and entrepreneurs, APPSTIRR has also completed projects for government entities as they worked closely with on a government project for a country in the GCC to digitize their whole parking system.

The leading software and app development company is currently working on several projects, APPSTIRR is currently working in stealth mode to develop one of the Middle East’s largest youth platforms to provide the younger generations with a space for them to further excel.