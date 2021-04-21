Getting work done with Google Workspace

With the growing importance of digital workplaces, Google Workspace gives your team the right tools to effectively communicate, collaborate and execute in a hybrid working environment

IT leaders have always valued flexibility and agility in their collaboration and productivity tools, but the pandemic brought additional focus and urgency to the resiliency of these systems. A recent survey conducted by Google showed that nearly two-thirds of IT leaders realised that they were not as resilient as they'd thought - yet the majority believe that resilience will remain an important future priority, even after the pandemic recedes and a hybrid working environment becomes more prevalent.

As companies continue along their digital transformation path, it is critically important that IT leaders choose a combination of IT solutions that continue to provide simplicity, flexibility and security, while also providing a cost-effective way to ensure that employees remain connected and productive.

Google Workspace (previously known as G Suite) - used by 2 billion people across the world, is known for its intuitive design. Let's a look at the three principles the creators of Google Workspace say are the basic design values of any digital workplace tool.

Putting people at the heart of the experience

The pandemic has changed the way we work and take meetings, and we are constantly working to improve the video experience for users. When Meet announced noise cancellation, for example, it was in the service of helping people connect more authentically. A new status indicator for online and offline work ensures people can participate the way they need, from wherever they are.

A spirit of collaboration

But collaboration isn't limited to just video meetings. With Workspace, your teams can work in a single document in real-time with teammates or people outside your company, and a new comment interface in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides builds on the sense of dynamism and collaboration in team-led creation. Your team shouldn't have to think about the best way to collaborate - it should be built into the experience.

Accessibility to information

Presentations are an integral part of every organisation today, and are very information-dense objects, with lots of images, charts, and diagrams. When teams can access this information from any browser or device - it opens up a better, more user-friendly experience.

As the way we work continues to evolve, Google continues to integrate simple yet powerful foundational insights into Workspace. If these essentials are given maximum freedom, great things can happen.

Tarek Khalil is the Country Manager - MENA, Google Cloud