Ensuring immaculate facilities
DWTC has partnered with Imdaad for a five-year Expo Village TFM services contract. A dedicated team of 165 staff will be deployed to serve an area of around five million square feet
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) the developer of Expo Village, the official residential community of Expo 2020 Dubai, has contracted Imdaad, the Dubai-based group of companies, to provide Total Facilities Management (TFM) services at Expo Village.
The five-year contract will cover a total area of around 4,892,040 sq. ft. across the Expo Village, where the participants of Expo 2020 Dubai will be staying.
The agreement was signed by Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Venue Services Management, DWTC, and Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Imdaad, at a ceremony held at DWTC recently. Under the agreement, Imdaad will deploy a dedicated team of 165 technical and cleaning staff to deliver a wide range of FM services across the residential, commercial, and community facilities of Expo Village. Imdaad will provide soft facilities management (FM) services such as general cleaning, swimming pool cleaning, and water tank disinfection and cleaning, as well as hard FM services including mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP), civil work, and infrastructure services. Julfar said: “Through the Expo Village
development, Dubai World Trade Centre is playing a crucial role in delivering the infrastructure needed to support Expo 2020 Dubai.
"Expo Village has already begun to welcome event participants, and DWTC is delighted to strengthen its partnership with Imdaad to serve the Expo Village and deliver the highest possible levels of service to participants. For several years, Imdaad has been supporting our various facilities with its advanced capabilities, flexibility, and service standards.
“Our five-year partnership with Imdaad reflects our commitment to ensuring the sustained operations of the Expo Village, which will transition post Expo 2020 to meet the anticipated future demand of District 2020.”
Commenting on the agreement with DWTC, Mahmood Rasheed, COO, Imdaad, said: “Weare proud to have won this contract to provide safe, hygienic, and effective services acrossExpo Village. This win is among our milestone achievements in the recent past and it gives us a unique opportunity to demonstrate our industry-leading capabilities besides strengthening our relationship with DWTC.”
Elaborating on Imdaad’s experience, skills, and preparedness to deliver comprehensiveFM services to large-scale projects such as the Expo Village, he added: “Imdaad's extensive experience and the professionalism of our staff will ensure that the Expo Village conforms tothe highest standards of safety, cleanliness, and efficiency, at all times. We are confident that our team will be able to meet the expectations of the international delegates from diverse backgrounds attending the mega event.”
Located on the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (E311) Road, directly adjacent to the Expo2020 Dubai site, the Expo Village is the official residential community that will accommodate the participants of Expo 2020 Dubai. It is situated close to the Al Maktoum International Airport and provides easy access to Dubai’s fastest- growing commercial corridors. The Expo Village has several clusters of residential units, ranging from studios to four-bedroom apartments with podium parking, in addition to a wide range of retail outlets and community amenities.
