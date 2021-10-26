Amazfit launches three new smartwatches

The GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 are powered by the Smartwatch-tailored Zepp OS

Amazfit, the leading global smart wearable brand, has unveiled three new smartwatches: the GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 available across all power retailers and hypermarkets in the UAE.

Delivering smart health made easy, all three of Amazfit’s new sleek and stylishly designed smartwatches bring about a wealth of innovative health, fitness and lifestyle features, showcased in the Zepp OS, a powerful interface, that empowers users to unleash their full potential, explore their passions and live life positively.

Mohammad Badri, Director, Eros Group said: “Despite ongoing challenging market conditions that have impacted the consumer electronics industry worldwide, Amazfit sales remained robust due to its cutting-edge product innovations and is one of the fastest growing smartwatch brand. Eros Group is the exclusive distributor of AmazFit in GCC.”

He added: “The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3 and GTS 3 have been created to bring out the inner go-getter and peak performer — to help customers navigate effortlessly in and out of a digital life, and strike balance and success.”

The new Zepp OS (on which the new smartwatches work) is tailored to optimise the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices, it is built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, and this OS will enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating system. The Zepp OS also comes loaded with a host of comprehensive health and fitness insights where the Zepp App on your smartphone serves as a hub to access additional information to help you achieve your goals.

It works across Android and iOS devices, and connects to popular health platforms to sync your health data, and connects to Strava, Relive, Runkeeper, and Training Peaks to sync and share sports data. Other highlights include Customization, 4-in-1 easy health measurement, 24-hour health management, advanced sleep and menstrual cycle tracking, efficient and quick access screens, voice control, GPS, personalisation, motivation and life admin tools.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Built to Empower

As the premium choice in Amazfit’s new series of fashion wearables, the GTR 3 Pro smartwatch offers some market-leading innovations while encouraging you to lead a healthy lifestyle and activate your inner drive.

Boasting a vibrant 1.45-inch, 331 ppi AMOLED ultra HD display, the GTR 3 Pro delivers dazzling visuals and an easy-to-use interface. As its large circular screen showcases a high refresh rate for seamless, smooth interaction, the watch enjoys an impressive 70.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio, so despite having one of the largest round watch displays on the market, with no wasted space, the GTR 3 Pro is still a comfortable size. It cycles through a wide range of features and 150+ built-in sports modes that can also track your stress levels. The smart recognition feature kicks in for up to eight popular sports to make sure you never accidentally miss out on activity tracking.

Edging the GTR 3 Pro ahead even more is its battery life, as the watch benefits from an ample 450 mAh cell, which provides up to 12 days of non-stop battery life on a single charge. Additionally, music lovers will adore the GTR 3 Pro’s 2.3GB onboard memory capable of storing up to 470 songs.

GTR 3: Built to Last

Made from lightweight yet durable aircraft-grade aluminum alloy complete with an elegant rotatable crown, the GTR 3’s bezel-less design seamlessly integrates with the curved glass screen to give a heightened sense of immersion. The stylish design with comfortable antibacterial silicone straps deliver classic styling to match different outfits - from your suit to your workout gear, and you can also customise your GTR 3’s watch faces to showcase all the information you need at a glance.

Sporting a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display, the GTR 3 brings Amazfit’s immersive Zepp OS to life, powered by a 450 mAh battery for an extensive battery life of up to 21 days. That means up to three weeks on a single charge, and even longer if you fire up the GTR 3’s Battery Saver Mode.

GTS 3: Built to Move

With a modern square 1.75-inch, ultra HD AMOLED screen with 341 ppi, the GTS 3 is one of the slimmest and lightest smartwatches around, yet still has a huge 72.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Designed for anyone who wants a stylish, slim smartwatch display, its shape mirrors your smartphone in style, but its features match those of the GTR 3 almost across the board.

“These three watches achieve the promise of Smart Health Made Easy. The GTR 3 Pro is built to empower. The Amazfit GTR 3 is built to last. And the GTS 3 is built to move. We hope you are as excited for this new generation as we are. Connecting health with technology is the core philosophy behind the Zepp OS. And so, we created the Zepp OS to be a health-focused operating system, that helps our watches achieve our mission of making it easy for everyone to live a healthy life.” said Wayne Huang, CEO and Founder of Zepp Health.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing will start from AED 659 for the Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3, and from AED 839 for the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.