Vanguard tech on the riverbank

An innovative event is coming to shake the waters of the Athenian Riviera and upgrade high-tech exhibitions, overturning everything we knew so far

Reconnect is the first high-tech exhibition to be held right next to the beach - with the signature of Z Empire – in Athens. It will take place from September 28 to October 1 at Grand Resort Lagonissi. All the key players of the electronics industry from all around Greece and abroad will be present. Decision-makers, manufacturers, retailers, and technology experts will join forces in one event that has never happened before in Greece.

For three days, in the specially designed spaces of Grand Resort Lagonissi, the participants will have the opportunity to use the CEO Lounge and network through a series of live sessions and activities - such as 90' to impress where each company will present its portfolio and services. All these will take place during the exhibition in the specially designed and state-of-the-art booths that are tailor-made to the needs of each participant.

The whole experience of Reconnect does not stop here. After the exhibition, for three consecutive nights, special themed parties, gala dinners, and fashion shows will take place at Achillion Ribas, a magnificent venue overlooking the Saronic Gulf. Greek and non-Greek designers, a different one every night, will present their creations for a unique experience that combines business and pleasure.

Reconnect, hosted by Z Empire, offers a new experience to both exhibitors and visitors. It is a truly unique event that no one should miss. Get tickets at https://www.zreconnect.com/plans-pricing

Sponsors include Ab Gsmshop.At Gmbh, Alazne International Company Limited, Blessings Telecom Fze, Bm Electronics Fzco, Bombay Bazaar, Bugaz Ekotrade S.R.O., Cask Bvba, Central Point Europe S.R.O., Cil International Dmcc, Cpu Global Sales S.L., Dalton Trade B.V., Desa S.R.L, Erregame S.P.A., Ethoscorp Dwc Llc, Euromedia Investment Group S.L., Fast Track Pte Ltd, Fire Bird Distribution Fze, Gerar Trading S.R.O, Global And Eagle S.L.U., Gotel Gmbh, Instant Solution Ltd, Intercomm Trading Ag, Interken Freighters (Uk) Ltd, J And D Golden Union Enterprises Ltd, Krishna Wireless Llc, Khalid Lemar, Logix One Fze, Metropolitan Trends Gmbh, Microtec B.V., Mobilshop Gmbh, Mobiparts Srl, Nomikos Financial Services Ltd, Parktel Sp. Z O.O., Qanger Limited, Riba Mundo Tecnologia Sl, Rich Bay International Trading Ltd, Rs Global Ltd, S.C Rainbow International Distribution, Selte S.P.A., Sg S.P.A., Sk And Associates Ltd,, Sound Business Sarl, Telepart Distribution Gmbh,Tinex Gmbh, Vadimpex Baden, Virtual Zone Llc, Foxbox.Gr, Yukatel Gmbh, Zoom Me Global Fz-Llc, Electroholic.Gr, Unicom Telecom Fze, Alltech, Prime , Accessmarket.Nl And Zoe Trade.