Burj Khalifa turns 15: Top moments from the Dubai landmark's life

From movie set to billboard, here are highlights from the Burj Khalifa's journey
Tom Cruise scales Burj Khalifa
There are some structures that are so integral to the fabric of a city that they become representations of it. For Dubai, that landmark structure is the 828-metre tall Burj Khalifa, which can be seen from 60 miles away. The glass-and-steel giant’s construction began in 2004, and when it opened in 2010, it had already surpassed many world records, including that of the tallest building and with one of the fastest double-deck elevators.
From turning into a gigantic billboard supporting light shows to becoming the star of a Mission Impossible movie, here are 15 cool moments from the life of the Burj Khalifa.
lightening, instagram star
There are many reasons why the Burj Khalifa is impressive — it’s the tallest in the world, the holder of many world records, and it looks great in photographs. Especially during a storm. When there’s a particularly ferocious rain event complete with thunder and lightning, you can often see a spark striking the building itself. Fortunately, the building has a lightning protection system, with 18 lightning rods to safeguard against electrical storms. No harm done. Still looks cool, though.
While we all saw the sky-piercer taking shape, when it was finally revealed on January 4, 2010, it made headlines across the globe. The world watched in fascination as Dubai sparked hope with this obvious sign of recovery from the 2008-09 financial crash. The tallest building in the world was here.
Fireworks explode over the Burj Khalifa. Photo: Reuters
Every year, the spectacle gets grander, and the cheery crowd gets louder on New Year’s Eve at Burj Khalifa. But the tradition began when the building was first launched. By the time 2023 came around, we had 828m of fireworks, 2,500 firing directions, 287 firing positions and 4,000 watts of lasers as part of the display.
Burj Khalifa has featured in a number of movies over the years, but the one which made the most impact was the 2011 Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Actor Tom Cruise, who is known for doing his own stunts, scaled and hung off the side of the Burj Khalifa during a sequence that left audiences worldwide in awe. He performed the stunt at a height of about 1,700 feet off the ground.
If it’s tall, it must be climbed, apparently. Alain Robert, aka French Spiderman, decided to scale the building in 2011. He took six hours to climb the glass façade. He was, unusually, using a rope and harness. “I know that sometimes there may be some specific requirements,” he told Reuters before the climb. “I do understand. You know, this is such an iconic building so I can understand that even though they are taking care so much about my precious life, they are also taking care a lot of that precious Burj Khalifa.”
10. Highest base jump from the tallest building: Base jumpers Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet set a record after jumping from the tip of the Burj Khalifa in 2014.
Would you sign up to jump off the tallest building in the world? And as you feel gravity exerting ever more effort, would you have the mental headspace to try and glide your way down? French daredevils Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet took the questions quite literally in 2014, deciding to undertake the highest base jump from a building. The duo, whose jump was organised by Skydive Dubai, spent a week training in Switzerland by base jumping off Lauterbrunnen mountain, which is similar in height to the Burj Khalifa.
The accolades keep coming. The tower is named the world’s best attraction for 2015 by international online ticket sales site Attractiontix. It’s eateries including At.mosphere and its observation, At the Top were draws. Burj was also named most romantic attractions on the list where it featured alongside France’s Eiffel Tower, and the US’s Empire State Building.
One Arab YouTube influencer couple upped the gender reveal game this year. Anas and Asala Marwah revealed the gender of their second born by displaying it on the Burj Khalifa (which turned neon for the announcement). A 15-minute video was made of the Syrian-Canadian couple’s big moment, and it blew up on social media. (It was a boy, in case you were wondering).
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, enjoys physical challenges, and one of the trails he undertook was all the way to the top of Burj Khalifa. Harnessed to its spire, 828 metres high, Sheikh Hamdan took a video clip and shared it with his social media fans. Other A-listers who’ve made it to the top include Will Smith and Mr Beast.
You can’t situate a story on the big screen without showing some iconic spots. When it comes to Dubai, that place is the Burj Khalifa. This year, the building found itself standing tall in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Assassin’s Creed Origins, thanks to its stunning CGR.
Emirates
Let’s face it, the pandemic’s flying arrangements (or lack of them) had us all feeling a bit down. When Emirates heard the news of the UAE’s removal from the UK’s travel red list, it decided to tell the world in a most unusual way. It got a ‘cabin crew member’ (Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor) in uniform to stand atop the highest point on the Burj Khalifa, while holding placards to deliver a message. Once the shock of the situation had gotten over, the video went viral.
Armin van Buuren
The Dutch DJ spun the decks at the 149th floor of Burj Khalifa. With the city’s glittering skyline as his backdrop, Armin van Buuren jammed to a set that included Transmission, Futuro, and Reflexion. Performing on a platform that high required meticulous planning and rigorous safety measures, similar to other high-altitude stunts on the skyscraper; van Buuren’s was a 40-minute set that was shot in 4k by 18 cameras.
How much would you cough up for that perfect wedding proposal? When 25-year-old Ibrahim Zoroub decided to pop the question to his then girlfriend Kamilla Bakytova, he rented out the lights of Burj Khalifa. The social media manager had the building flash the statement ‘Kamilla, look behind you!’. When she did, she found him on one knee with a diamond ring. (In case you were wondering, she said yes.) Such a proposal doesn’t come cheap. Renting the LED screen on the Burj Khalifa reportedly costs Dh250,000 for a three-minute display.
In something that seems right out of the comic books, experimental architecture firm ZNera Space proposed a design of a five-storey ring that would be wrapped around the skyscraper. Called the Downtown Circle, this design was expected to stand at 550 meters (1,804 feet) above street level, and have a circumference of more than three kilometres. Has it come to fruition? Not yet, but it hasn’t been written off quite yet.
Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a familiar face in the UAE not just for his movies and shows. On the actor’s 59th birthday last year, Burj Khalifa turned its screens on for a birthday greeting to the star along with a picutre of him. The actor was among the first few Indian stars to have his movie trailer and birthday message shown on the giant screen.
