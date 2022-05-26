UAE: Book about Sheikh Mohammed's vision for Dubai to be released in English

The edition will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair on May 28

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:56 PM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 6:00 PM

The English version of Raed Barqawi’s highly acclaimed 'Dare to Dream: How Mohammed bin Rashid Made His Dreams Come True', will be launched at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022 on May 28.

The launch follows the enormous success of the Arabic edition, which was released in February by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group.

Published by Motivate Media Group, 'Dare to Dream' highlights how the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, turned the emirate into a success story.

One of the most respected journalists in the region and executive editor-in-chief of Al Khaleej newspaper – the UAE’s first daily Arabic newspaper – Barqawi has enjoyed a front-row seat for over three decades, watching Sheikh Mohammed’s dreams turn into reality.

He said: “In this book, I have tried to show how His Highness Sheikh Mohammed is one of those few men preoccupied with changing the world for the better. He has allowed millions to dream and to redraw the boundaries of what we consider possible.

“It is fascinating to be surrounded by a personality like His Highness, who has been racing against time to an extent that might surprise you. His persistence and ambition pushed me to dig deeper into the history of the UAE over the past fifty years and shed light on how dreams can be achieved in a race to become #1 globally."

ALSO READ:

Ian Fairservice, managing partner and group editor-in-chief of Motivate Media Group, said: “I have known Raed for a long time, and it has been my pleasure and honour to publish his book, which is a great take on the realistic history of the UAE. Given his journalistic insight, it was riveting to read about the development of the Emirates from a man who has had the opportunity to work so closely with His Highness. This vital work is a must-read for anyone interested in knowing more about Dubai’s success story.”

ismail@khaleejtimes.com