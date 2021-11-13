SIBF 2021: Young author of determination pens first book about overcoming struggles

Navya was diagnosed with a rare condition known as vocal cord paresis at the beginning of the Covid-19

Photo: Supplied

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 11:06 AM

Meet Navya Bhaskaran - a teenage girl of determination who released her first book at the Sharjah International Book Festival.

Navya, a 15-year-old Keralite, may be one of the youngest authors to launch her book at the international book fair. "This book is about my life and how I overcome my difficulties," Said Navya.

Navya was diagnosed with a rare condition known as vocal cord paresis at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, where one or both of the vocal cords do not function properly. She couldn't talk for almost eight months. "I lost a thing which I loved, and that's singing," said Navya.

Disheartened with the condition, she would often talk about it. "I was talking about this incident now and then. My teacher suggested me to write down how I felt. And that gave me a new idea to write a book on myself."

Navya highlighted that her mother, Dr Vandana Bhaskaran, has helped her to write the book, and she completed it within a month.

"This book is all about how one can overcome difficult situations with determination and patience, which she experienced in her life and she was very determined to overcome her condition," Dr Vandana said.

Navya studies in RKD NSS HSS Sasthamangalam in Trivandrum Kerala and takes online classes while residing in Sharjah.

She is a singer who has attracted accolades for her soothing voice. Navya started pursuing her love for music and acting at the age of 8 and became the grand champion of UAE's reality show 'The One' in the Year 2019. Navya also bagged 3rd place in Monologue in an acting workshop held in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ:

She has collaborated with renowned artists from India and released two albums. She has also written a song entitled "Covid-19," released last year and featured in UNICEF Voice of the Youth. In line with this, she did a series of TV Network monologues where she portrayed five different roles, from an anchorwoman to a news reporter. Her second song 'Stay strong India' was released in June this year.

"I can talk and sing now with a lot of physiotherapy sessions and vocal therapy," Navya said.

Navya's father, Dr Bhaskaran, a Golden Visa holder who works at the Al Gharafa Medical Centre in Ajman, is glad for many reasons. "She wants to pursue music in the future, and we are hoping to enroll her in an outstanding good music school after she completes her school.

She is also a good writer and may continue writing as well," Dr Bhaskaran added.

Navya concluded by saying that she would like to write a book on her father and launch it next year.

The family hails from Kanhangad, in the northern part of Kerala.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com