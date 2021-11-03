SIBF 2021: Sheikh Sultan receives book from Sharjah Police

The book outlines the Sharjah Ruler's initiatives, which have had a positive impact on citizens' lives in the emirate

(Supplied photo)

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:07 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:55 PM

The police presented a copy of the book The Sultan of Culture, Development and Giving to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, during the opening ceremony of the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Tuesday.

The book was prepared by the Academy of Police Sciences, which is affiliated with the emirate's police. It outlines Sheikh Sultan's initiatives and their positive impact on citizens' lives in Sharjah.

Major-General Saif Al Zeri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Sultan for giving the force a chance to participate in SIBF, the largest book fair in the world.

Brig. Gen. Dr Mohammad Khamis Al-Othmani, director-general of the academy, said the book was prepared to thank Sheikh Sultan for all his efforts. Al-Othmani credited the initiatives he has launched recently for "raising the standard of living of Emirati citizens in the emirate of Sharjah."

Sharjah Police's participation at the book fair represents the force's keenness to introduce visitors to its services and spread awareness about security. SIBF is considered the leading destination for Arab and foreign writers, readers and publishing houses in countries around the world.

The Sharjah Police pavilion features 123 titles spanning various fields, including security, legal, administrative and social specialisation, police sciences and management of the law. There are also 17 e-books that cover security work strategies, artificial intelligence and quality of life.

ALSO READ:

The pavilion also displays a recent set of police publications and periodicals, including the development of the organisational structure of the police force in the UAE and its impact on confronting terrorism crimes.

During the event, the force will organise and participate in various seminars and lectures that tackle the topic of security.