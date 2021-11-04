SIBF 2021: Schoolchildren learn to create bio-degradable planting pot

Kids learn sustainability, practical science at free workshop

By Staff Report Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 5:07 PM

Learning real-life lessons and practical applications of science and art continued for hundreds of young minds on Day 2 of the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

One session that caught everyone’s eyes was the ‘Art of Planting’ workshop that taught children as young as five the art of creating a planting pot using biodegradable materials like recycled paper.

“I made sure that it was a fun blend of art and science for those attending, so they could grasp the message of sustainability and carry it home along with the planting pot in their hands,” explained Sara Mezher, an award-winning filmmaker and a creative workshop facilitator, helming the workshop at SIBF 2021.

Those attending her class were also given an overview of the lifecycle of a flowering plant using carnation seeds.

Fatima Alia from Bangladesh said she was excited to see the pot hold a plant soon.

“I will water it daily and give it some sunshine, the two important foods for a plant to grow from a seed. It will take about 10 days or so, I am told but I can’t wait,” said the seven-year-old after attending the workshop.

The excitement levels were similar for almost every other attendee, including five-year-old Basma from Algeria. “It was amazing to make your own flowering pot,” she said.

“I also showed each participant how to decorate the pots with miniature art and then urged them to name it just as they would for their pet. That made it a very personalised journey for each attending the session,” added Mezher, who will be conducting workshops throughout the 11-day festival being held by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) until November 13 in Expo Centre Sharjah.

Entry to the event is open for all and free of charge.