Sharjah Ruler opens second edition of Emirati Book Fair; signs copies of new historical work

The event, which runs until April 24, will also showcase works of 970 Emirati authors

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, opened the second edition of the Emirati Book Fair (EBF) on Wednesday.

He marked the occasion with the unveiling of 'Struggle of the Zend Khans and the Descent of Power', Sheikh Sultan's latest historical work.

The book fair, organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) in partnership with the Emirates Writers Union (EWU), runs until April 24 at the SBA headquarters in Sharjah. At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan, Honorary Chair of EWU was seen signing copies of the work for attending government officials, authors and Emirati intellectuals.

Published by Al Qasimi Publications, Struggle of the Zend Khans and the Descent of Power features three chapters, indexes and an explanatory appendix. It is a qualitative addition to Sheikh Sultan’s in-depth works of historical research, and once again, highlights the importance of reading history and rediscovering the extended roots of societies in different cultures. The historical novel offers key knowledge on identity, existence, and a complete picture of the formation of civilisation in the region.

The work is based on a thorough study of historical data by the Sharjah Ruler and an evaluation of its roots, historical value and distinctive characteristics. His Highness has employed the compare and contrast methodology of writing, relying on credible and authenticated documents to reconstruct historical events in an objective manner.

After the book signing, Sheikh Sultan toured the exhibition inspecting the stalls of participating publishing houses. He reviewed the latest works of Emirati authors in literary, cultural, and scientific genres, among others.

The Sharjah Ruler also visited EWU’s stand, reviewed the latest works of the Union’s members, and was briefed about the efforts undertaken by the EWU to support Emirati authors in advancing their skills.

What to expect at EBF 2022

The four-day event spotlights the works of 970 Emirati authors and creatives and offers the public a chance to view 1,400 titles from 26 publishers, institutions and local cultural initiatives.

The book fair aims to stimulate a cultural movement of Emirati books and authors, bolster presence of local talent in literary events, and encourage younger generations to be part of the emirate’s flourishing literary scene by advance their writing skills in different genres including short story, novel, poetry and essay. It also seeks to encourage all members of society to review and acquire Emirati titles, and nurture a love of research and reading.

EBF 2022 is bringing together scholars like Ali Al Abdan, Dr Hamad Ben Saray, Sheikha Al Mutairi, Ahmad Al Assam, Amal Al Sahlawi, Awad bin Hasoum Al Darmaki, Salha Obaid, Eman Al Yousuf, Alia Al Mansoori, and Mona Alraisi in discussions on several cultural topics including the Emirati writer’s presence on the global scene, and the creative journeys of Emirati writers and intellectuals.

The book fair provides a platform for publishers, authors and intellectuals to network, highlight works by emerging writers, and celebrate the creative journeys of UAE’s literary talents.