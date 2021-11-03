Sharjah library conference to focus on new technologies, trends

The conference will be held from November 9 to 11

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:52 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 4:54 PM

International and regional librarians will convene at the eighth edition of the Sharjah International Library Conference (SILC), being held in collaboration with the American Library Association (ALA), from November 9 to 11.

The annual conference will discuss new trends and technologies, establish collaborations and networks, enhance leadership skills, and develop and promote new services for their respective communities.

Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the Preconference Workshops and the two-day conference agenda will take place in a hybrid format on the sidelines of the 2021 edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), offering both in-person learning and networking experiences alongside the opportunity to participate virtually.

Individuals and organisations keen on participating in the educational conference agenda can register at the Librarians’ Lounge at the lobby of Expo Centre, Sharjah, or register online at sibfala.

Ahmed Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, said: “Libraries are critical infrastructure in the cultural and educational ecosystem. Sharjah’s dedication to developing libraries and expanding their expertise through such key events to remain on top of the rapidly evolving library and information sciences aligns with its objectives to promote a knowledge-based society.

"At the same time, it seeks to empower librarians through professional programming that facilitates the adoption of new tools and strategies to remain relevant to the young generations and aid them in their quest for knowledge.”

The conference offers attendees an opportunity to learn from the expertise of publishing industry professionals from around the world, he added.

"We are certain that SILC, in collaboration with ALA, will provide a crucial platform for developing strategies that will not only ensure a sustainable future for libraries, but also contribute effectively to the development projects in the UAE and the world,” Al Ameri said.

Mansour Al Hassani, head of sales department at SBA and general coordinator of the SILC, said that this year’s edition of the conference will see the participation of experts from the world’s leading libraries and serve as a window into the future for librarians across the Arab region.

He said the event being held after a pandemic that had been a pivotal time for libraries, and the communities they served, would play a key role in sharing outcomes and best practices that would help entities face such challenges in future.