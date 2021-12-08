Sharjah is 'guest of honour' at book fair in Mexico

'Children love painting, so I found a simple way for them to be creative'
Sharjah has received the official ‘Guest of Honour’ title for the 36th edition of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL 2022).
With this, it becomes the first city to represent Emirati and Arab culture at a book fair in Mexico.
Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), received the title from Manuel Gerardo Talavera, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru, during a ceremony held at the conclusion of the 35th edition of FIL
The Guadalajara International Book Fair is the most important cultural event of its kind in Latin America and receives hundreds of thousands of visitors from across Mexico and the region.
Sharjah has been a participant at FIL for a decade and is the only representative of Arab culture in South America.
Ahmed Al Ameri said: “Sharjah has been leading cross-cultural communication with nations across the world, introducing the Arab culture and literature, and highlighting the distinguished Emirati works. Today, it is enough to say: We are from Sharjah, as the emirate has become a synonym for books, literature, and knowledge internationally.
“Participating in FIL 2022 as Guest of Honour is an opportunity to introduce Latin America to Emirati and Arab cultures, especially as there has been an overwhelming interest among Spanish-speaking visitors to know more about Arab literature and its prominent intellectuals.”
As the FIL 2022 Guest of Honour, Sharjah will present a vibrant cultural programme featuring seminars and discussions, showcase traditional Emirati art and craft, in addition to traditional shows presenting traditional Emirati song and dance, and highlighting the Arabic culture through various art forms.
Raúl Padilla López, president of FIL, said: “With Sharjah’s presence as Guest of Honour at FIL 2022, we are looking forward to highlighting the rich Arabic culture and the valued diverse heritage of the region to our audiences here.
"Sharjah is the best symbolic representative of the culture and identity of the vast Arab world, and its presence will enrich the book fair, support the cultural exchange between us and the Arab nations, and pave the way for constructive dialogues between Mexican and Arab intellectuals and writers.”
