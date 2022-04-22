Sharjah: Emirati Book Fair offers visitors a glimpse into local literature

The shortlist comprises books by authors from six countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, and for the first time, the UAE
Books4 weeks ago
The Emirati Book Fair features titles by emerging Emirati writers and authors that established the literary foundation of the UAE.
Highlights at the fair include volumes by writers who established the short story genre in the country and a collection of Nabati poetry by revered Emirati poet Ahmad Al Hammli, first printed in 1976 in India.
The titles exhibited at the stalls span a variety of genres, including academic books, novels, historical titles and children’s literature.
The second edition of the fair is open to the public between 9pm and 1am until April 24.
The Emirati Book Fair (EBF) is organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at its headquarters in Al Zahia.
ALSO READ:
The shortlist comprises books by authors from six countries, including Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, and for the first time, the UAE
Books4 weeks ago
His book won several Arab and global awards, including the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in the category of 'Development of Nations'
Books1 month ago
The book provides an action-orientated roadmap to guide any city in the transition to this critical new approach
Books1 month ago
Her over-five-decade-long musical career has been captured in her recently published memoir, which is penned by journalist Vikas Kumar Jha in Hindi, and has been translated into English by his daughter, Srishti Jha
Books1 month ago
'Lions of Punjab' gives readers an insight into the Indian state's history and civilisation
Books1 month ago
The two parties discussed several topics, including the enhancement of Sharjah’s participation in Arab cultural initiatives in the US
Books1 month ago
The bestselling author and speaker was in Dubai for the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
Books2 months ago
Raed Barqawi narrates his experiences with the visionary Dubai Ruler
Books2 months ago