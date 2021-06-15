Book on UAE leaders translated to Malayalam

The book, ‘United Arab Emirates - Leadership, Pioneering and Achievements’, was translated into Malayalam by Indian writer Abdu Shewapuram.

A book written by Emirati author Adel Abdullah Humaid about the UAE leaders has been translated to Malayalam.

The author said: “This book is about the leaders of the UAE and their achievements. It is great that Malayalam speaking residents in Dubai and India will learn about the contribution of the leaders that this nation has produced.”

The book, ‘United Arab Emirates - Leadership, Pioneering and Achievements’, was translated into Malayalam by Indian writer Abdu Shewapuram.

Shewapuram is a member of the UAE Journalists Association and managing editor of the Indian magazine Navudhanam.

Shewapuram said: “I felt that it was necessary for the Malayalam speaking population to understand the lives of the leaders of this country.

"The books talks about the strengthening of the strategic relations, friendship and cultural exchange between the UAE and India,” he added.