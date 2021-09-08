Bollywood: Deepika Padukone to launch her lifestyle brand
First category to focus on beauty and skincare
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is launching her own lifestyle brand, rooted in India and backed by science, with products rolling out from next year. The first category will focus on beauty and skincare.
"India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely,” said the actor.
“While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal.”
On her Instagram page, Deepika had a few days ago mentioned that she is teaming up with STX films for her next rom-com. The film will be centred on her and has been described as “a sweeping cross-cultural story.”
“We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh,” said Adam Fogelson, STX motion picture group chairman.
Deepika is currently busy with Shakun Batra’s project. She is also heading her Ka Productions, which was founded to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal.
"I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” said Deepika.
