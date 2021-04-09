- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Bollywood celebrity Saqib Khan quits showbiz for Islam
He announced his departure from the industry in a long post on Instagram.
Bollywood reality TV star and model Saqib Khan announced on Thursday that he would be quitting showbusiness for Islam.
The former ‘Roadies Revolution’ contestant explained in a long Instagram post that although he had a few opportunities lined up, he would no longer be accepting any acting or modelling projects.
"As far as I have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it's very difficult to survive but I can proudly say that within short span of one year, I achieved a good fame and fan following," Khan said, stressing that his decision was not made due to a lack of projects.
“In a nutshell, I was going astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam,” he added.
“I used to offer namaz but something was lacking and that was sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT.”
Khan signed off the post apologising sincerely to those he hurt “intentionally or unintentionally.”
Other Bollywood celebs who have quit the industry due to religious reasons include actors Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan.
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested