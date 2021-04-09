Logo
 
Bollywood celebrity Saqib Khan quits showbiz for Islam

Filed on April 9, 2021
Picture retrieved from saqibkhan_64/Instagram

He announced his departure from the industry in a long post on Instagram.

Bollywood reality TV star and model Saqib Khan announced on Thursday that he would be quitting showbusiness for Islam.

The former ‘Roadies Revolution’ contestant explained in a long Instagram post that although he had a few opportunities lined up, he would no longer be accepting any acting or modelling projects.

"As far as I have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it's very difficult to survive but I can proudly say that within short span of one year, I achieved a good fame and fan following," Khan said, stressing that his decision was not made due to a lack of projects.

“In a nutshell, I was going astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam,” he added.

“I used to offer namaz but something was lacking and that was sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT.”

Khan signed off the post apologising sincerely to those he hurt “intentionally or unintentionally.”

Other Bollywood celebs who have quit the industry due to religious reasons include actors Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan.




