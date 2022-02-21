Dubai World Cup: Meydan Racecourse offers Dh112.03 million total purse for nine races

While there's plenty of excitement focused on the racing, the after-parties are the major lure for many

Spectators at the 22nd Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse on Saturday March 25, 2017. - Photo by Juidin Bernarrd/ Khaleej Times

If Australia's Melbourne Cup 'stops the nation', the Dubai World Cup captivates a global audience.

Every last Saturday in March, the world's sporting attention turns to Dubai, where the iconic Meydan Racecourse hosts the Dubai World Cup.

The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 26, and it is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over $30.5 (Dh112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.

Here's what you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Dubai World Cup:

Prize money progression

1996 - 1988: $4,000,000 (Dh14,692,400)

1999: $5 (18.37) million

2000-2019: $6 (Dh22.04) million

2019-2022: $12 (44.080) million

The Big Records:

Speed record:

2:01.61 (synthetic) - African Story (2014) since the race has been at Meydan Racecourse

2:01.38 (dirt) - Thunder Snow (2018) since Meydan was converted from synthetic to dirt

1:59.50 - Dubai Millennium (2000) at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse

Most wins by a horse:

2 - Thunder Snow (2018, 2019)

Most wins by an owner:

9 - Godolphin Racing (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)

Most wins by a jockey:

4 - Jerry Bailey (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002)

Most wins by a trainer:

9 - Saeed bin Suroor (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)