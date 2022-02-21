Dubai World Cup: Meydan Racecourse offers Dh112.03 million total purse for nine races

If Australia's Melbourne Cup 'stops the nation', the Dubai World Cup captivates a global audience.
Every last Saturday in March, the world's sporting attention turns to Dubai, where the iconic Meydan Racecourse hosts the Dubai World Cup.
The 26th edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on Saturday, March 26, and it is set to be another incredible event with total prize money over $30.5 (Dh112.03) million, a $5 (Dh18.37) million increase from last year's event.
Here's what you need to know about the 2022 running of the iconic race on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Prize money progression
1996 - 1988: $4,000,000 (Dh14,692,400)
1999: $5 (18.37) million
2000-2019: $6 (Dh22.04) million
2019-2022: $12 (44.080) million
Speed record:
2:01.61 (synthetic) - African Story (2014) since the race has been at Meydan Racecourse
2:01.38 (dirt) - Thunder Snow (2018) since Meydan was converted from synthetic to dirt
1:59.50 - Dubai Millennium (2000) at Nad Al Sheba Racecourse
Most wins by a horse:
2 - Thunder Snow (2018, 2019)
Most wins by an owner:
9 - Godolphin Racing (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)
Most wins by a jockey:
4 - Jerry Bailey (1996, 1997, 2001, 2002)
Most wins by a trainer:
9 - Saeed bin Suroor (1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019)