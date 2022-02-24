Sustainable and eco-friendly hair styling techniques

How to take care of your tresses in conscious way

by Purva Grover Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 8:54 PM

No-Heat Beachy Waves:

Ever wondered how to get that beachy wave hairstyle without curling irons, blow dryers or hot rollers that can actually damage your hair? My favourite technique is twisting damp hair into ‘braids’ and allowing it to air dry. You can part and twist in more sections for a more wavy look.

Wet-Hair Look a ‘la Kim: To start, towel dry your hair, blot and don’t rub. Once the hair is damp, apply your natural and organic hair gel from root to tip. Depending on the look you’re going for, you can brush your hair back for a sleek look or shape the waves around the face as you go. Once set, finish the look with an organic hairspray to lock it in and air dry.

Volume Boosting Bun: Ever heard of the sock bun? It’s literally a bun hairstyle with a sock inside it. Start by putting your hair in a ponytail, roll up the sock (make sure to cut the ends of the sock) and slip it over the ponytail and slide the sock almost to the ends of your hair, then fan out the hair around the sock and start to roll the hair and sock upon itself down the length of the ponytail. When you reach the ponytail base, use bobby pins to hold it in place and clean up any stray pieces.

Upgrade Your Braid: From Lara Croft of Tomb Raider to Katniss Everdeen of Hunger Games, the braided hairstyle is a simple but definitely a head-turner. You can even create several different looks from this technique, from low side braid, ponytail braid to Britney Spears’ Baby One More Time braid.

Heatless Towel Wrap Curls: Start by parting your hair and sectioning it in two, layer the tie over the top of your head and make sure the length on both sides are equal. Now grab 2-3 inches of hair and wrap it around the tie – you’ll want your twists to sit right below one another. Repeat the pattern all the way down while keeping it tight for a nice defined curl. Once you reach the end, twist and wrap it away from your face and have it sit right behind your ear. Secure with a scrunchie. Then repeat the same pattern on the other side. Leave for a few hours or overnight for best results. Unravel the twists and voila!

(As told by international celebrity hair artist Maggie Semaan)