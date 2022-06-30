5 beauty tips to look radiant this Eid Al Adha

Halal cosmetics are inclusive to your beliefs and are slowly coming out of their niche and how
Beauty7 months ago
Healthy and glowing skin, complemented with lustrous hair, is every woman’s dream. Luckily, you don’t have to splurge or make exceptional changes in your routine to enhance beauty. Keeping your beauty chemical-free and infused with the goodness of natural ingredients will work wonders to make your hair and skin look healthy this Eid.
Nourishing superfoods for glowing skin: Skin superfoods are the new superheroes on the beauty shelves. Imagine what makes your plate of health look inviting is actually nourishing for the skin too! Superfoods like avocados are rich in natural oils and Vitamin E is essential for keeping the skin supple and healthy. The oldest superfood known to mankind, pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that help in cell revitalisation. When natural ingredients make their way into the beauty regime, they don’t just nourish the skin but are great for the planet too.
Know the basics of gentle cleansing: Your face is who you are and caring for it gently is important. To avoid over-cleansing switch to a gentle face wash that contains natural ingredients. Scrub once a week with paraben-free and sulphate-free formulas that ensure removal of dead cells without dehydrating. Avoid using plastic bead scrubbers as they are bad for your skin and the environment. Superfoods like turmeric have been traditionally known for cleansing with care and glowing skin. Whereas, a face wash infused with green tea expels impurities.
Mane care done right: Lustrous locks are like the cherry on top, but caring for them shouldn’t be a last-minute act! Religiously following a simple haircare routine with natural ingredients can assure you a crowning glory worth flaunting. Do you know that your hair is as unique as your physical being and needs a unique combination of haircare range that balances health and beauty? Well, that’s what the 5,000-year-old wisdom of Ayurveda suggests! By understanding the basic nature of your biological system and categorising it into three doshas: Vata, Pitta, Kapha, you can tailor-make a haircare regime that works at the core. Your holistic haircare journey may begin with a moisturising range for dry and frizzy hair that yearns for hydration, a strengthening range that nourishes thin and brittle hair, or a volumising range that balances a distressed scalp. Exclusive ingredients like brahmi, licorice root, aloe vera, bhringraj, amla, and shikakai are now being married with modern sciences to offer hair health-transforming solutions.
Added moisturisation: Regular moisturising is essential to maintain the texture and elasticity of the skin. The needs of modern-day skincare are diverse and it is important to keep your skin moisturised all year long.
Lip care for a moisturised and healthy pout: Lips need some extra care if you want that lipstick and gloss to stay longer. Dabbing the lips at regular intervals with petroleum jelly that has a dash of natural ingredient soothes chapped lips to keep them hydrated and nourished. Infused ingredients like aloe vera and Vitamin E effectively moisturise and can even be used to nourish extremely dry skin, smoothen the elbows and knees, and also to heal cracked feet.
wknd@khaleejtimes.com
Ganapathy is Group Product Manager, Dabur International
Halal cosmetics are inclusive to your beliefs and are slowly coming out of their niche and how
Beauty7 months ago
Beauty9 months ago
As the holiday festivities near, it's time to gear up for the new obsessions and current hot favourites in the makeup world
Beauty9 months ago
Beauty in motion. The second edition of
Beauty10 months ago
Is aesthetic surgery only about vanity? Only for the rich or for women? Find out here
Beauty1 year ago
And still keep up with your grooming routine & support your salon
Beauty1 year ago
The fabric protector comes at a time of greater push for inclusivity in the industry
Beauty1 year ago
The goodwill campaign will run till the end of October
Beauty1 year ago