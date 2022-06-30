5 beauty tips to look radiant this Eid Al Adha

By Nisha Ganapathy Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 5:04 PM

Healthy and glowing skin, complemented with lustrous hair, is every woman’s dream. Luckily, you don’t have to splurge or make exceptional changes in your routine to enhance beauty. Keeping your beauty chemical-free and infused with the goodness of natural ingredients will work wonders to make your hair and skin look healthy this Eid.

Nourishing superfoods for glowing skin: Skin superfoods are the new superheroes on the beauty shelves. Imagine what makes your plate of health look inviting is actually nourishing for the skin too! Superfoods like avocados are rich in natural oils and Vitamin E is essential for keeping the skin supple and healthy. The oldest superfood known to mankind, pomegranate is rich in antioxidants that help in cell revitalisation. When natural ingredients make their way into the beauty regime, they don’t just nourish the skin but are great for the planet too.

Know the basics of gentle cleansing: Your face is who you are and caring for it gently is important. To avoid over-cleansing switch to a gentle face wash that contains natural ingredients. Scrub once a week with paraben-free and sulphate-free formulas that ensure removal of dead cells without dehydrating. Avoid using plastic bead scrubbers as they are bad for your skin and the environment. Superfoods like turmeric have been traditionally known for cleansing with care and glowing skin. Whereas, a face wash infused with green tea expels impurities.

Mane care done right: Lustrous locks are like the cherry on top, but caring for them shouldn’t be a last-minute act! Religiously following a simple haircare routine with natural ingredients can assure you a crowning glory worth flaunting. Do you know that your hair is as unique as your physical being and needs a unique combination of haircare range that balances health and beauty? Well, that’s what the 5,000-year-old wisdom of Ayurveda suggests! By understanding the basic nature of your biological system and categorising it into three doshas: Vata, Pitta, Kapha, you can tailor-make a haircare regime that works at the core. Your holistic haircare journey may begin with a moisturising range for dry and frizzy hair that yearns for hydration, a strengthening range that nourishes thin and brittle hair, or a volumising range that balances a distressed scalp. Exclusive ingredients like brahmi, licorice root, aloe vera, bhringraj, amla, and shikakai are now being married with modern sciences to offer hair health-transforming solutions.

Added moisturisation: Regular moisturising is essential to maintain the texture and elasticity of the skin. The needs of modern-day skincare are diverse and it is important to keep your skin moisturised all year long.

Lip care for a moisturised and healthy pout: Lips need some extra care if you want that lipstick and gloss to stay longer. Dabbing the lips at regular intervals with petroleum jelly that has a dash of natural ingredient soothes chapped lips to keep them hydrated and nourished. Infused ingredients like aloe vera and Vitamin E effectively moisturise and can even be used to nourish extremely dry skin, smoothen the elbows and knees, and also to heal cracked feet.

Ganapathy is Group Product Manager, Dabur International