UAE: Central Bank fines financial firm for violating laws

The Central Bank has been working continuously with institutions in the country to combat financial crime
Banking in UAE5 months ago
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Tuesday imposed administrative and financial sanctions on a finance company operating in the UAE for not adhering to the rules and regulations of the regulator.
The apex bank said it imposed a fine on the finance company on May 18, for failure to submit its audited financial statements by the deadline, and failure to abide by its guidelines.
However, it didn’t disclose the name of the company and the amount of fine imposed on it.
In addition, the company failed to comply with the Consumer Protection Regulations and Complaint Management System rulebook and the Central Bank instructed the company to remedy its shortcomings within a month of the notification.
Earlier, the regulator had fined financial companies for not adhering to anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and illegal organisations (AML/CFT).
Through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, the Central Bank works to ensure that all licensed financial institutions operating in the UAE, including finance companies, abide by UAE laws, regulations, and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the transparency and integrity of financial companies and to enhance the efficiency of the UAE financial system.
ALSO READ:
The Central Bank has been working continuously with institutions in the country to combat financial crime
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Customers will have now to pay Rs21 plus taxes for transactions beyond their monthly permissible limit
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Note was originally released to mark country's Golden Jubilee
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Deutsche Bank will operate from Monday-Friday from January 3
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Measures will facilitate post-Covid recovery of the local economy
Banking in UAE5 months ago
Board endorses criteria governing banks' loan exposure to the real estate sector
Banking in UAE6 months ago
British bank NatWest fined in a case that marked the first time UK financial regulators pursued criminal charges for such violations
Banking in UAE6 months ago
As part of EDB’s strategy, it will also facilitate an investment arm for startups and SMEs as well as business advisory services such as coaching, consulting, mentoring, and market research
Banking in UAE8 months ago