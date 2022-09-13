Khaleej Times DigiBank Forum to showcase transformational ideas in banking, fintech industries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:11 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:23 PM

Khaleej Times is set to host the third edition of DigiBank 2022 – The Banking Transformation Forum. Supported by the UAE Banks Federation, the event will open on Wednesday, September 14. According to official figures, banks in the Meta region are expected to spend $40 billion on technology by the end of 2022.

Post-pandemic, the importance of using tech products in the banking sector has taken greater precedence than ever before. DigiBank 2022 will see participation from some of the most influential figures in the banking and fintech industries.

Over 40 of the Mena region’s notable bankers and fintech experts will discuss the impact of technology and innovation on the banking industry at the 3rd edition of the Digibank Forum.

The forum will look deeper into the emerging technologies and innovative strategies that supercharge the banking and finance industry. Jamal Saleh, the director general of the UAE Banks Federation, will deliver the opening keynote, discussing the future of digital banking and the priorities of banks in the Middle East.

The event will also provide an in-depth view of Bank as a Service (BaaS), global strategy in digital banking, video and voice banking, digital and contactless payments, fraud mitigation through NLP, and AI for a better experience.

Other sessions, including - the use of fintech providing agility to banks, cloud and edge computing - will demonstrate how technology is pushing the banking industry into the future and creating a dynamic, growth-focused culture.

“Bringing together 200 banking leaders and senior financial services executives, DigiBank is the undisputed market leader in banking technology events within the Mena region,” said Poonam Chawla, head of content partnerships, events and conferences at Khaleej Times.

The Digibank speaker lineup includes Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank; Masood Khan, CEO of YAP; Olivier Crespin, CEO of ZAND; and Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of NEOPAY. DJ Choi, chief customer officer at RAKBANK, Anand Krishnan, director - head of technology at Emirates Investment Bank, and Eyad Al Qudsi, head of digital banking at United Arab Bank, will also be in attendance.

Neeraj Gupta, the CEO of Policybazaar, Ahmad Mohd Abu Eideh, chief executive officer at Invest Bank, and Sachin Chandna, head of customer intelligence and engagement, Emirates NBD, are among some of the top names expected to attend the event.

“With in-depth fireside chats, interactive panel discussions, keynote sessions, the one-day event will provide attendees with the latest insights and cutting-edge innovations that are transforming the industry and inspire them to create a dynamic, growth-focused banking culture,” added Chawla.

The program schedule will cover a range of areas, including artificial intelligence for future banks, next-generation core banking platforms, cloud banking, digital threat protection, and customer experience initiatives, amongst many others.

Digital Banking and Finance Excellence Awards

With the addition of the Digital Banking and Finance Excellence Awards, DigiBank will also celebrate institutions that go above and beyond to provide exemplary service to their clients and great workplace culture for their teams.

With 25 key categories, the Awards aim to acknowledge the organisations excelling in leadership and employee support. These banking and financial institutions demonstrate the significant impacts that a supportive, diverse, and forward-thinking culture can have on the success of a business.

Networking sponsors of the event are Cloud 4C, Toppan Gravity, Euvic, Manage Engine and Symphony Engine AI. For more information, visit https://ktdigibank.com/.